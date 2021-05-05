For the first time since 2019, the Storm is welcoming fans back at its games.

In accordance with new Washington state and WNBA guidelines, the Storm is allowed to host up to 2,000 fans at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena, which is the site of the team’s 16 regular-season home games.

Tickets for the first four games (May 15, May 18, May 25, May 28) will be exclusively available to Storm 360 Members based on priority level and availability. Fans who are not currently Storm 360 Members can call 206-217-WNBA (9622) or email Tickets@Stormbasketball.com for more information on membership.

“It has been over a year and a half since our loyal fans have had the chance to cheer on their team. We could not be more to excited to welcome fans back to Angel of the Winds Arena,” Storm President and CEO Alisha Valavanis said in a statement. “We are grateful for the partnership with Washington state officials and the WNBA league office, both organizations have been working with us to re-open with the health and safety of everyone in the arena as the top priority.

“This is a special 2021 WNBA season as we come back together for live sports, defend our championship and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the league.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the WNBA held its entire 2020 season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

This season, the league’s 12 teams are returning to their home arenas and opening its games to fans under a set of guidelines.

Fans will be required to wear face masks at all times except when actively eating or drinking in designated areas. Fans will also be asked to complete an attestation form confirming they are not exhibiting symptoms or have not been recently exposed to COVID-19.

The bulk of seating will be in vaccinated sections, as the Storm will issue pods of fans with three feet of socially-distanced space between them. Fans must provide proof of vaccination in order to sit in these sections. Children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of admission (per the WNBA guidelines) are also allowed in the vaccinated section. Additionally, no bags will be allowed inside the arena.