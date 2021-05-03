The WNBA released its 2021 broadcast schedule, and the defending champion Storm will make a total of eight national appearances on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, which ties for the most in the league.
Seattle plays two games on ABC, including its May 15 regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Aces. The Storm also has one game on ESPN and five on ESPN2.
The Chicago Sky matched Seattle with eight total appearances on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, followed by the Las Vegas Aces (seven) and the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury (six).
Each of the WNBA’s 12 teams will make at least one national appearance on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 as the league commemorates its 25th anniversary with a 25-game national TV schedule on the trio of networks, including the WNBA All-Star Game.
In addition, JOEtv will carry 23 of the Storm’s 32 regular-season games, including six that will be simulcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.
Play-by-play announcer Dick Fain and analyst Elise Woodward return as Storm broadcasters for JOEtv after a seasonlong absence in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ROOT Sports will also rebroadcast 16 Storm games.
2021 SEATTLE STORM REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME (PT) TV
Sat. May 15 Las Vegas 12 p.m. ABC
Tue. May 18 Las Vegas 7 p.m. ESPN2
Thu. May 20 at Minnesota 5 p.m. JOEtv*
Sat. May 22 at Dallas 5 p.m. JOEtv*
Tue. May 25 Connecticut 7 p.m. CBSSN/JOEtv
Fri. May 28 Minnesota 7 p.m. CBSSN/JOEtv
Tue. June 1 Indiana 7 p.m. ESPN2
Fri. June 4 Dallas 7 p.m. JOEtv*
Sun. June 6 Dallas 4 p.m. JOEtv*
Wed. June 9 at Atlanta 4 p.m. JOEtv*
Fri. June 11 at Atlanta 5 p.m. CBSSN
Sun. June 13 at Connecticut 11 a.m. JOEtv*
Tue. June 15 at Indiana 4 p.m. JOEtv*
Thu. June 17 at Indiana 4 p.m. JOEtv*
Tue. June 22 Washington 7 p.m. JOEtv*
Sun. June 27 at Las Vegas 12 p.m. ESPN2
Fri. July 2 Atlanta 7 p.m. JOEtv*
Sun. July 4 at Los Angeles 6 p.m. Antenna TV*
Wed. July 7 Los Angeles 7 p.m. CBSSN/Antenna TV*
Fri. July 9 at Phoenix 6 p.m. ESPN
Sun. July 11 Phoenix 3 p.m. CBSSN/JOEtv
Sun. Aug. 15 at Chicago 10 a.m. ABC
Wed. Aug. 18 at New York 4 p.m. CBSSN/Antenna TV*
Fri. Aug. 20 at New York 4 p.m. JOEtv*
Sun. Aug. 22 at Washington 11 a.m. ESPN2
Tue. Aug. 24 at Minnesota 4 p.m. ESPN2
Fri. Aug. 27 Chicago 7 p.m. JOEtv*
Sun. Aug. 29 Chicago 4 p.m. CBSSN/JOEtv
Thu. Sept. 2 New York 7 p.m. JOEtv*
Tue. Sept. 7 Washington 7 p.m. CBSSN/JOEtv
Sun. Sept. 12 at Los Angeles 6 p.m. JOEtv*
Fri. Sept. 17 Phoenix 7 p.m. JOEtv*
Home Games (in bold) played at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA
All times Pacific * Re-Air on ROOT SPORTS
