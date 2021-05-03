By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The WNBA released its 2021 broadcast schedule, and the defending champion Storm will make a total of eight national appearances on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, which ties for the most in the league.

Seattle plays two games on ABC, including its May 15 regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Aces. The Storm also has one game on ESPN and five on ESPN2.

The Chicago Sky matched Seattle with eight total appearances on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, followed by the Las Vegas Aces (seven) and the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury (six).

Each of the WNBA’s 12 teams will make at least one national appearance on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 as the league commemorates its 25th anniversary with a 25-game national TV schedule on the trio of networks, including the WNBA All-Star Game.

In addition, JOEtv will carry 23 of the Storm’s 32 regular-season games, including six that will be simulcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Play-by-play announcer Dick Fain and analyst Elise Woodward return as Storm broadcasters for JOEtv after a seasonlong absence in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ROOT Sports will also rebroadcast 16 Storm games.

2021 SEATTLE STORM REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE  

DAY             DATE                  OPPONENT                    TIME (PT)              TV                               

Sat.               May 15              Las Vegas                    12 p.m.           ABC 

Tue.              May 18              Las Vegas                    7 p.m.             ESPN2 

Thu.              May 20              at Minnesota                5 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Sat.              May 22              at Dallas                        5 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Tue.              May 25              Connecticut              7 p.m.             CBSSN/JOEtv 

Fri.                May 28              Minnesota                  7 p.m.             CBSSN/JOEtv 

Tue.              June 1               Indiana                        7 p.m.             ESPN2 

Fri.                June 4               Dallas                          7 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Sun.              June 6               Dallas                          4 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Wed.            June 9               at Atlanta                     4 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Fri.                June 11             at Atlanta                     5 p.m.             CBSSN 

Sun.              June 13             at Connecticut            11 a.m.           JOEtv* 

Tue.              June 15             at Indiana                     4 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Thu.              June 17             at Indiana                     4 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Tue.              June 22             Washington               7 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Sun.              June 27             at Las Vegas                12 p.m.           ESPN2 

Fri.                July 2                 Atlanta                        7 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Sun.              July 4                 at Los Angeles              6 p.m.             Antenna TV* 

Wed.            July 7                 Los Angeles                7 p.m.             CBSSN/Antenna TV* 

Fri.                July 9                 at Phoenix                    6 p.m.             ESPN 

Sun.              July 11               Phoenix                       3 p.m.             CBSSN/JOEtv 

Sun.              Aug. 15              at Chicago                   10 a.m.           ABC 

Wed.            Aug. 18              at New York                  4 p.m.             CBSSN/Antenna TV* 

Fri.                Aug. 20              at New York                  4 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Sun.              Aug. 22              at Washington             11 a.m.           ESPN2 

Tue.              Aug. 24              at Minnesota                4 p.m.             ESPN2 

Fri.                Aug. 27              Chicago                     7 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Sun.              Aug. 29              Chicago                     4 p.m.             CBSSN/JOEtv 

Thu.              Sept. 2               New York                    7 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Tue.              Sept. 7               Washington               7 p.m.             CBSSN/JOEtv 

Sun.              Sept. 12             at Los Angeles              6 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Fri.                Sept. 17             Phoenix                       7 p.m.             JOEtv* 

Home Games (in bold) played at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA 

All times Pacific          * Re-Air on ROOT SPORTS 

Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen covers the Washington Huskies and Seattle Storm.