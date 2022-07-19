What will happen when the WNBA’s two hottest teams meet at Wintrust Arena in Chicago?

We will soon find out, as the Storm face perhaps their biggest challenge of the season when they play Wednesday morning (9 a.m., PDT) against the Sky, the top team in the WNBA at 19-6.

Chicago has won four consecutive games, but so have the Storm, who are in third place in the WNBA at 17-8. The teams are tied for the league’s longest active winning streak.

It is undoubtedly a huge game for both teams, but Storm coach Noelle Quinn said after the team’s 81-65 home win over Indiana on Sunday that every game is big with 11 left in the regular season.

“This is the tail end of our season, and every matchup is like a playoff matchup in my opinion,” Quinn said. ” … So it is ‘take it one game at a time,’ but know that we have to just be sharp in our execution, no matter (the opponent), and be clean in every capacity of the game.”

Seattle has played Indiana once this season, with the Storm holding on for a 74-71 win at Climate Pledge Arena on May 18.

Center Ezi Magbegor led the Storm with a season-high 21 points.

The Sky have gone 17-4 since that loss to the Storm, and they have been winning with balanced scoring. Six players average in double figures in scoring, with guard/forward Kahleah Copper leading the way at 14.9 points per game.

Point guard Courtney Vandersloot, the former Kentwood High School and Gonzaga star, is averaging 10.8 points and a team-best 6.2 assists.

The Storm have won 12 of their past 15 games and Quinn said it is crucial the team finishes strong going into the playoffs.

“I tell you guys all the time, you want to be playing your best basketball at the end of the season,” Quinn said Sunday. “I don’t think that we’ve peaked quite yet. We’re still trying to figure things out. And in the midst of that, we’re finding ways to win and be very effective. So each and every game moving forward is very important. And we’re going to be present, be where our feet are, so we don’t want to look past any opponent (and) not think big picture too much.

“But just knowing (it’s) the last stretch, and we have to be mindful of the way in which we come into games and how we want to be effective on both ends of the floor.”