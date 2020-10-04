The No. 2 seed Storm took a commanding 2-0 lead over No. 1 Las Vegas in the WNBA Finals with a 104-91 victory in Game 2 on Sunday.

Seattle put on another offensive clinic and had three players score at least 20 points.

Once again, Breanna Stewart led the way and had 22 points and five assists.

Natasha Howard finished with 21 points and eight rebounds while Alysha Clark had 21 points and six assists.

Sue Bird chipped in 16 points and 10 assists for Seattle, which is one win away from its fourth championship.

The Storm built a 13-point lead (43-30) and led 48-42 at halftime.

Las Vegas seized momentum in the third quarter and took a 55-52 lead before Seattle regained control and finished the quarter with a 13-6 run to lead 75-68 heading to the fourth.

The Aces never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 20 points while Angel McCoughtry and Emma Cannon each had 17 and Kayla McBride 14.