In boxing parlance, the Storm didn’t succumb to a single punch during a deflating 81-69 defeat on Tuesday afternoon that was as disheartening as any of their setbacks this season.

Instead, the Connecticut Sun, one of the WNBA’s most formidable heavyweights due to their imposing front court that features triple double queen Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, pelted the Storm with a relentless inside/outside attack that left them staggering.

Thomas repeatedly bullied her way to the basket for short jumpers while Bonner did most of her damage from the perimeter.

What they do, their traps are different because their post players are so versatile. They’re long and lengthy and they’re physical. We’re not a physical team. When you match some physicality – and we’re a lot of times finesse and want to play smooth – they’re going to win that battle every single time.”

It was the Storm’s sixth straight loss to Connecticut, which hadn’t lost in Seattle since 2018.

To the dismay of the 10,212 at Climate Pledge Arena, Bonner, who connected on four of six 3-pointers, held her follow through on a long-range dagger that beat the halftime buzzer perhaps to punctuate the Sun’s first half dominance.

Advertising

The Storm led 16-9 after six minutes and were up 20-14 when the Sun took control.

“Why we deviate from that or go away from that I’m not sure,” Quinn said when asked about the Storm’s early success. “We constantly remind our team to stay in that cadence. Connecticut is going to get better in the game. Whether it was they got better or more aggressive, I thought we still went away from how we were executing early on.”

Seattle was outscored 29-14 in the second quarter and went into the break trailing 50-34.

Without forward Gabby Williams, who rolled her left ankle in the second quarter while going for a rebound and landing on Thomas’ foot, Seattle never mounted any sort of sustained comeback in the second half.

Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each finished with 11 points while Ezi Magbegor had 10 for Seattle, which outrebounded 40-34 Connecticut, but were undone by 17 turnovers that led to 23 points.

The Storm fell to 7-21, which guaranteed their seventh losing season in franchise history and the first since 2017.

Advertising

Seattle, which had one three of the previous four games, has lost five in a row at home.

“We have this great environment that should propel us and help us, but we have not used it to our advantage most of the time,” Whitcomb said. “I could not tell you what that is. Maybe our mindset is a little more focused on the road. I don’t know. I couldn’t tell you.”

Meanwhile, Connecticut (21-7) has won three in a row.

Bonner finished with 21 points and eight rebounds and Thomas nearly added to her league-leading five triple doubles while tallying 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

The Storm continue their four-game homestand Thursday against Atlanta.