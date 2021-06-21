The Storm will be well represented at the Summer Olympics.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird headlines the U.S. women’s basketball team that’s going to the Tokyo Games and she’ll be joined by teammates Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd.

Stewart is making her second trip to the Olympics after winning a gold medal in 2016 while Loyd will be making her first appearance in the Summer Games.

The other team members include: Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier, Washington’s Tina Charles and Ariel Atkins and Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray.

The 40-year-old Bird and 39-year-old Taurasi are poised to become the seventh and eighth players to compete in five Olympic competitions. They’re also looking to make history and would be the first athletes to win five Olympic gold medals in basketball. Teresa Edwards has four gold medals and a bronze.

All 12 athletes took part in the 2019-20 USA Basketball National Team expanded training program which saw the USA post a 17-1 record, including 5-1 against NCAA Division I teams in exhibition games and 12-0 versus international teams in FIBA-sanctioned competitions.

The U.S. team will get together in Las Vegas in July to train for a week as well as play an All-Star Game against a selection of WNBA players.

“USA Basketball has never been in a better place,” said U.S. Olympic Team head coach Dawn Staley in a statement. “I’m honored to be the coach of such an amazing collection of talented women, both those named to the team and those who gave their all the last few years but won’t be with us in Tokyo.

“The fact that some of the players who won’t suit up this summer would start for any other country is a testament to their talent and to what USA Basketball has done to build a program that lifts up our female athletes every single day. I’m so proud to be the coach of Team USA and like all of the coaches, support staff, and our players, I can’t wait to make America proud this summer.”

Former Storm coach Dan Hughes, Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve and Jennifer Rizzotti will serve as Team USA assistants.

Since 1984, Team USA has won eight of seven Olympic gold medals, including six in a row starting in 1996. The USA National Team’s record in Olympic competitions is 66-3.

Team USA is expected to announce the roster for the women’s 3×3 Olympic team later this week.

Three weeks ago, Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson teamed with Kelsey Plum, the former Washington Huskies star, Allisha Gray and Stephanie Dolson to earn the USA a spot in the Tokyo Games.

Storm forward Stephanie Talbot and center Ezi Magbegor will also compete in the Olympics this summer for the Australian national team.

The XXXII Olympic Games women’s basketball competition will be held July 26-Aug. 8 at the Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan.

Team USA, which is a heavy favorite, is in a pool with France, Japan and Nigeria, which the Americans will open up against on July 27. The U.S. team face Japan on July 30 and France on Aug. 2.