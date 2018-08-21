Breanna Stewart on winning AP MVP award: "I finally had the kind of season where I can say, this is me."

Led by Breanna Stewart, the Storm captured a trio of WNBA postseason honors from the Associated Press.

The third-year star claimed her first AP Player of the Year award following a dazzling season in which she averaged 21.8 points – a career high – 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks.

“Winning comes first and foremost, but every player wants to be the best at whatever they do and I’m no different,” said Stewart who shot a personal best 52.9 percent from the field and 41.5 percent on three-pointers. “I finally had the kind of season where I can say, this is me.”

Stewart received 12 of the 14 votes for MVP, with the other two going to Dallas center Liz Cambage.

After leading the Storm to a league best 26-8 record, Stewart also garnered first-team All-WNBA honors.

Meanwhile, fifth-year forward Natasha Howard took the Most Improved award after attaining career highs in points (13.2), rebounds (6.4), assists (1.0), steals (1.2) and blocks (1.9) during her first year in Seattle.

Here’s a look at the AP postseason awards.

Player of the Year: Breanna Stewart

Coach of the Year: Nicki Collen

Rookie of the Year: A’ja Wilson

Sixth Person of the Year: Jonquel Jones

Defensive Player of the Year: Sylvia Fowles

Most Improved: Natasha Howard

Comeback Player: DeWanna Bonner

First Team All-WNBA: Breanna Stewart, Liz Cambage, Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi, and Tiffany Hayes.

Second Team All-WNBA: Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Rookie Team: A’ja Wilson, Azura Stevens, Kia Nurse, Kelsey Mitchell, Ariel Atkins and Diamond DeShields.