Storm star Breanna Stewart announced her engagement Sunday.

Stewart, 26, is engaged to Phoenix Mercury guard Marta Xargay, 30.

“Did a thing. Another ring. She said YES,” Stewart wrote on Instagram.

The Storm tweeted a photo of the proposal, which occurred at Papago Park in Phoenix, according to The Arizona Republic. The Storm plays the Mercury in a preseason game Saturday in Phoenix.

Stewart has led the Storm to two WNBA championships — in 2018 and 2020 — since being the No. 1 overall selection in the 2016 draft. Stewart was the 2018 league MVP and was the Finals MVP for both title-winning teams.

Xargay, who is from Spain, played for the Mercury in 2015 and 2016 and is on Phoenix’s preseason roster.