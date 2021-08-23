The Storm signed forward Karlie Samuelson for the remainder of the season in a move that reunites her with sister Katie Lou, who has become a starter during her first year in Seattle.

The Fullerton, California, natives played with each other at Mater Dei High School, where Karlie was two years ahead of Katie Lou.

Karlie, 26, played at Stanford and went undrafted in 2017 before spending three WNBA seasons with two teams. Katie Lou starred at the University of Connecticut and was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky.

The Samuelson sisters were briefly on the same WNBA roster with the Dallas Wings, but Karlie was released before the 2020 season. This year they played on the same Spanish team Perfumerias Avenida and finished second in the EuroLeague.

Karlie Samuelson averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 47.8% on three-pointers (11 of 23) in 11 games with the Los Angeles Sparks this season. She started three games.

The Samuelson sisters played against each other twice last month when the Storm beat LA in a pair of games.

Karlie Samuelson became expendable when LA forward Chiney Ogwumike, who hadn’t played since May 28 due to a knee injury, returned Sunday.

Samuelson replaces rookie guard Kiana Williams, another former Stanford star, whose seven-day contract expired Saturday.

The Storm selected Williams with the No. 18 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 WNBA draft. She appeared in eight games for Seattle.