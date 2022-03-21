More than two months after the start of WNBA free agency and about three weeks before training camp, the Storm are making final adjustments to the roster.

On Monday, Seattle signed 10-year veteran Jantel Lavender to a one-year nonguaranteed contract worth the veteran minimum $72,141.

Conceivably, Lavender, a 6-foot-4 forward, will compete for a backup spot and bolster a front court led by three-time WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart and center Mercedes Russell, who both re-signed with the Storm during the offseason.

Stewart came back on a one-year, $228,094 deal while Russell received a three-year contract worth $480,000. Both deals are guaranteed.

Storm backup center Ezi Magbegor is also expected to return in what will be a crucial year for the third-year center who is in the final year of her rookie contract and could be a coveted free agent in 2023.

The 33-year-old Lavender, who spent her first eight years with the Los Angeles Sparks before one-year stints with the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, has averaged 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 20.8 minutes while shooting 49.9% during her WNBA career.

Advertising

“I’m super excited to compete with this team,” Lavender in a statement released by the Storm. “Seattle has won and knows what it takes to win. I feel their experience matches what I want out of basketball at this point in my career. I can’t wait to get to Seattle to start prepping for what I know will be a great season.”

Last year, Lavender averaged 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 20.0 minutes while making 14 starts and playing 27 games for Indiana, which finished last in the league at 6-26.

Last Wednesday, the Fever waived Lavender and agreed to a $119,000 buyout to terminate the final year of her deal with the team.

Currently, the Storm have six players (Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd, Gabby Williams, Briann January and Stewart) with guaranteed contracts.

Seattle also has non-guaranteed deals with six veterans expected to make the roster, including Epiphanny Prince, Kennedy Burke, Stephanie Talbot, Mikiah ‘Kiki’ Herbert Haririgan, Magbegor and Lavender.

Considering the WNBA roster limit is 12, Seattle’s roster appears to be set.

Storm training camp is expected to begin mid-April in advance of the team’s exhibition home opener on April 23 against Los Angeles. Seattle begins the regular season May 6 versus the Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena.