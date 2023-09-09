Jewell Loyd is staying in Seattle.

The Storm star ended months of speculation over her future destination ahead of free agency, signing a multiyear contract extension with Seattle, the team announced Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“It’s been special for Seattle to witness Jewell compete for championships and rise to be one of the best in the game. She is a franchise player, and we are excited to continue to build our future around her,” said Storm President Alisha Valavanis in a statement. “She is a remarkable person and leader, she lifts her teammates, the organization, and her community. Everyone around Jewell knows she embodies greatness. We’re so glad she’s staying in Seattle.”

Loyd, a former No. 1 overall pick by the Storm in 2015, is putting the finishing touches on the best statistical season of her career. The five-time All-Star is averaging a league-high 24.6 points per game, along with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The move solidifies a crucial piece of the Storm’s future, and allows Seattle to continue to build around its star after losing former MVP Breanna Stewart and future Hall of Famer Sue Bird to free agency and retirement, respectively, a year ago.

On Friday, Loyd dropped 33 points to move one point behind former teammate Stewart in the chase for most points in a WNBA season. Loyd set the Storm’s single-season scoring record earlier this year, scoring her 743rd point of the season in her 31st game.

The Storm (11-28) will snap a seven-year playoff streak and wrap up a disappointing 2023 season on Sunday at home against the LA Sparks.

