After guiding the Storm to the most losses in franchise history and a next-to-last place finish in the WNBA standings at 11-29, coach Noelle Quinn received a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Clearly, the Storm ownership group and management believe the 2023 season was an aberration for the 38-year-old Quinn, who has a 49-53 record during her three years with Seattle.

“As we build towards our next championship, we are thrilled to continue with Noelle leading the way for our team,” general manager Talisa Rhea said in a statement. “Noelle’s competitive passion, basketball IQ, and extensive playing career, coupled with her sideline experience as one of the longest-tenured coaches in the league positions our team to be successful as we pursue excellence on the court.”

After six games in 2021, former coach Dan Hughes abruptly retired, and the Storm named Quinn, who had been the associate head coach, the seventh coach in franchise history.

It was a historic accomplishment for the former 12-year WNBA veteran who became the first Black coach to lead the Storm and the 19th Black female coach in league history.

“For me, it’s important that I’m not just a woman. I’m a Black woman. I sit with that every day,” Quinn said at the time. “Sometimes that can be a negative. A double negative for me, to be a woman and to be Black. But I’m empowered in that. There’s value in that. My experience is in that. It shapes me. It has molded me. And that is who I am. I am super honored to hold this.”

Advertising

Quinn went 16-10 during her first year and guided Seattle, which finished 21-11, to a second-round loss at home in the playoffs.

In her first full year at the helm, Quinn led the Storm to a 22-14 record, which tied for fourth in the standings last season. Seattle advanced to the WNBA semifinals before being eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 in the best-of-five series.

This year, the Storm revamped the roster with four rookies and a handful of veteran newcomers while bringing back just four returners, including scoring champion Jewell Loyd, first-time WNBA All-Star Ezi Magbegor, Mercedes Russell and Gabby Williams, who played just 10 games.

Note

Storm assistant coach Pokey Chatman was promoted to associated general manager and will report Rhea, the team announced. Chatman will also remain on the coaching staff.

This story will be updated.