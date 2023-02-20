No WNBA team has gotten as much mileage from Australian exports as the Storm, who struck gold when they drafted Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson in 2001 and appear to have found another gem in 2019 with rising star Ezi Magbegor.

The latest Storm with Aussie ties is Jade Melbourne, who was taken No. 33 overall in the third round of the WNBA draft last year.

Seattle announced it signed the 5-foot-10 guard signed on Monday and she’s expected to join the team when training camp begins April 30.

“I was so honored when I was drafted by Seattle last year,” Melbourne said in a statement. “To be selected by such an awesome franchise with a very successful history was a dream come true. I’m thrilled to officially join the team and can’t wait to get over there, meet everyone and get the opportunity to represent the Storm.”

Melbourne, who turns 21 in August, signed a four-year rookie deal worth $268,767, according to Her Hoops Stats.

Conceivably, Melbourne will compete for minutes as a reserve behind WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd and fellow Aussie Sami Whitcomb as the Storm attempts to move on without legendary point guard Sue Bird, who retired last year.

Whitcomb, who is a naturalized Australian citizen, was the captain of the Opals team that included Melbourne and captured the bronze medal at the FIBA Women’s World Cup last October.

“I think she’s still figuring that out,” Whitcomb said when asked if Melbourne is more comfortable playing point guard or shooting guard. “She’s probably more of a 2 than a 1 at this point, but if she really wanted to be a 1 she could because she’s playing a lot of 1 in Australia right now. She’s a scorer. She’s a hooper. I don’t think she really falls into a 1 or a 2, she just plays. As she continues to get older and figure those things out, maybe she’ll fall into one of those spots more.”

This season, Melbourne started all 17 games with the Canberra Capitals of the WNBL while averaging 13.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in her third season playing professionally.

On Saturday, she recorded just the third triple-double in the WNBL in the past 10 years with 19 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds during a 78-72 loss to Adelaide.

“She’s such a tough player and a really exciting just the way she plays,” Whitcomb said. “She plays very freely. She plays very loose. She’s very skilled already. So, it’s really tough to scout her because she does whatever she wants in the moment. She makes great reads so it’s tough to say, you have to take away this or that.

“She is an Energizer Bunny. She works really hard. She’s fast. She’s really good in transition. She can shoot the ball. She’s a really exciting passer. She creates really well for other people too. What will be fun is seeing her at this level and seeing how all of that translates and how she continues to develop and grow in those areas. I think she’s such a really exciting and fun young player that people are really going to love because she’s such a ball of energy. She’s such a spark. You can tell that she has so much fun to play because it’s really enjoyable to watch and play with.”

After losing 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart in free agency, the Storm appear to be cobbling a lineup featuring Loyd and Magbegor with Whitcomb, holdover Mercedes Russell and newcomer Kia Nurse.

Seattle also signed forward Theresa Plaisance. Currently, there are 10 players under contract, including guards Yvonne Turner and Kaila Charles and forward Arella Guirantes who signed training camp deals.

WNBA teams must have 11 players on the roster with a maximum of 12.

The Storm has extended a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Gabby Williams, but she’s playing with the French team Asvel and may skip the upcoming WNBA season due to the league’s prioritization rule.

Seattle has four picks in the April 10 WNBA draft, including No. 9 overall in the first round.