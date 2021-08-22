WASHINGTON, DC — The Storm’s Big Three just didn’t have it most of Sunday afternoon at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Jewell Loyd missed a routine fastbreak layup. Sue Bird’s open three-pointers rattled out of the rim. And Breanna Stewart couldn’t get many shots to fall with regularity.

Still, the Storm overcame long bouts of offensive sluggishness and uncharacteristic sloppiness from its superstars thanks to a stellar performance from its supporting cast who led the way to an 85-78 victory over the Washington Mystics.

Mercedes Russell and Ezi Magbegor each scored 14 points while Katie Lou Samuelson tallied 10.

The trio combined for 38 points and outscored Seattle’s All-Stars Stewart (20 points and 11 rebounds), Loyd (8 points) and Bird (8 points) who had 36.

The Storm improved to 18-7 and finishes its five-game road trip on Tuesday at Minnesota.

The Storm missed eight of its first nine shots while Washington was 5 of 10, which resulted in an early 11-2 deficit.

The Storm was down 21-18 after the first quarter and seemingly took control of the game in the second while outscoring the Mystics 25-12 to take a 43-33 lead into halftime.

In the first half, Stewart, Loyd and Bird combined to connect on 6 of 20 shots while everyone else was 12 of 16.

Stewart scored 11 points in the third quarter to give the Storm a 64-54 lead heading to the fourth.

The Mystics briefly took a 74-73 lead before the Storm forced two turnovers, which resulted in a 7-0 run and an 80-74 lead.

After squandering the lead in the fourth, Seattle outscored Washington 12-4 the rest of the way.

Elena Delle Donne, who was making her return for the Mystics after nearly two years away recovering from back surgeries, generated a palpable pregame buzz.

Before tipoff, Stewart chatted with the two-time WNBA MVP who also received a slew of well-wishes and congratulations from several Seattle players during warmups.

“As a fan of women’s basketball and a fan of this league, it’s just good to see one of our superstar players back,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “For this organization and for this city, she means a lot. She won a championship here.

“Just for the game of basketball, she’s done great things on the court and off the court as well. You always want a player like that to have a good career on the court and show what she can do night in ad night out.”

Delle Donne finished with 16 points on 5-for-11 shooting in 22½ minutes. Tina Charles led Washington (8-14) with 20 points while Natasha Cloud had 11 and Ariel Atkins 10.