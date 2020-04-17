The Storm selected Kitija Laksa with its first-round pick in the WNBA draft Friday.

The shooting guard from Latvia played three years at South Florida but missed her 2018-19 season due to a knee injury. Laksa, 23, played professionally the past year for TTT Riga.

The league held the draft virtually for the first time in its 23-year history due to stay-at-home mandates across the nation to guard against the novel coronavirus pandemic. ESPN televised all rounds where WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the selections from her home in New Jersey.

Before the formal picks, Engelbert immortalized youth basketball players Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester as the first picks. The girls, including Bryant’s father Kobe, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in January. Families of the girls were also part of the tribute, stating how each dreamed of playing in the league.

As expected, New York selected Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu. Teammate Satou Sabally, a forward, was the No. 2 overall pick to Dallas, making it the third time in WNBA draft history the top two picks were from the same college program.

In addition to the draft picks, the Storm is expecting the return of No. 1 overall draft picks Sue Bird (2002) and Breanna Stewart (2016). The All-Stars suffered season-ended injuries last year, the Storm still managing to earn a playoff berth.

Bird, who was part of ESPN’s broadcast team for the draft, welcomed her new teammate on national TV and reflected on when she played against Laksa’s national team.

“Quick release, great shooter, she can space the floor. It fits our style perfectly,” Bird said. “I think she’s hungry. She had an injury, but she gave us a dose when we played Latvia against the USA team so I know she’s legit. So welcome to Seattle.”

Seattle also expects its No. 12 pick from the 2019 draft to join the roster, if the league holds a season this summer. Australian center Ezi Magbegor, 20, opted to remain in her country to continue her development on the court.

WNBA training camp was due to open April 26 with the season opener scheduled for May 15. Both are suspended indefinitely.

“Our goal is to have a season when it is medically advisable and feasible,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Friday on a conference call. “Other than deferring training camp and the beginning of the season, we haven’t taken anything in our scenario plan off the table.”

Like many leagues across the globe, the WNBA is considering all options in order to hold a 2020 season. Ideas range from playing in arenas without fans and condensing the WNBA’s 36-game schedule for the 12 teams to shifting the season to the fall.

One advantage is the built-in hiatus for the Tokyo Olympic Games no longer being needed since that event was moved to 2021 because of the pandemic. But six WNBA teams — Los Angeles, Minnesota, Phoenix, New York, Indiana, and Washington — share facilities with NBA teams, which could complicate scheduling.

The Storm was slated to play their games at Alaska Airlines Arena due to the renovation of KeyArena.

“I absolutely love coaching basketball,” said Hughes, who coached the Storm to the 2018 WNBA championship. “I would pray that whatever we include, includes Seattle in it because that’s part of the reason I’m still coaching. I so enjoy coaching in Seattle. But I have no idea where this journey is going to take us. I want to do what’s best for our world.”