The Storm lost for the first time in three weeks and dropped an 89-84 decision against the Indiana Fever on Thursday night, which snapped its nine-game winning streak.

Despite a career-high 35 points from Jewell Loyd, Seattle could not overcome a poor-shooting performance from Breanna Stewart. She connected on 5 of 18 field goals, including 1 of 8 on three-pointers for 18 points.

With Sue Bird sitting out to rest her left knee, the Storm, which leads the WNBA in scoring, slogged through a 5-for-18 three-point shooting performance.

Seattle (11-2) was outrebounded 44-28 and allowed Indiana to connect on 12 of 24 three-pointers.

The Storm trailed 44-41 at halftime, which was the first time it was behind at the break in five games.

Seattle fell behind by 14 points (64-50) midway through the third, marking its largest deficit since an 89-71 defeat against the Washington Mystics in the third game of the season.

However, Loyd and red-hot free-throw shooting (20 of 21) kept the Storm in the game.

Loyd drove baseline for a layup that cut Seattle’s deficit to73-67. The Fever answered with a 5-0 run.

Kennedy Burke led Indiana (5-7) with 23 points, Kelsey Mitchell had 17 and Natalie Achonwa 14. Teaira McCowan finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.