The Storm lost for the first time in three weeks and dropped an 89-84 decision against the Indiana Fever on Thursday night, which snapped its nine-game winning streak.
Despite a career-high 35 points from Jewell Loyd, Seattle could not overcome a poor-shooting performance from Breanna Stewart. She connected on 5 of 18 field goals, including 1 of 8 on three-pointers for 18 points.
With Sue Bird sitting out to rest her left knee, the Storm, which leads the WNBA in scoring, slogged through a 5-for-18 three-point shooting performance.
Seattle (11-2) was outrebounded 44-28 and allowed Indiana to connect on 12 of 24 three-pointers.
The Storm trailed 44-41 at halftime, which was the first time it was behind at the break in five games.
Seattle fell behind by 14 points (64-50) midway through the third, marking its largest deficit since an 89-71 defeat against the Washington Mystics in the third game of the season.
However, Loyd and red-hot free-throw shooting (20 of 21) kept the Storm in the game.
Loyd drove baseline for a layup that cut Seattle’s deficit to73-67. The Fever answered with a 5-0 run.
Kennedy Burke led Indiana (5-7) with 23 points, Kelsey Mitchell had 17 and Natalie Achonwa 14. Teaira McCowan finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.