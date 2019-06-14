WASHINGTON – Jewell Loyd scored 14 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 8.6 seconds left, and the Storm overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 74-71 on Friday in a rematch of last season’s WNBA Finals.

Natasha Howard had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the defending champion Storm (5-3), which scored the last 10 points. Howard’s basket with 49 seconds left tied the score at 71.

Washington (4-3) didn’t score in the last 2:47. Elena Delle Donne scored 19 points on a poor shooting night (7 of 22).

The Mystics shot 34.8% from the field, compared with 46% for Seattle.

Storm center Mercedes Russell had career highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds. She made 7 of 9 shots.