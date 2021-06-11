Noelle Quinn likened Friday’s WNBA game between the Storm and the Atlanta Dream to a chess match because Seattle dominated the host team two days earlier during a 26-point blowout.

In the rematch, Seattle took control midway in the first quarter while Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart made clutch plays at the end — with an assist off the bench from Epiphanny Prince — to give the Storm an 86-75 victory at Gateway Center Arena.

“It becomes a chess match essentially because you don’t want to overthink it, but you also want to plan accordingly and not get too high on what we did the other night,” Quinn said. “We did some great things, but also we can improve in some areas. That becomes a challenge within these back-to-back games. You have a short amount of time to adjust. It’s kind of like rolling the dice. But at the end of the day, I think the biggest thing we can do is focus on us and hopefully they have to adjust to what we do.”

For the second straight game, Loyd (20 points), Stewart (18 points and 13 rebounds) and Sue Bird (seven assists) led the way offensively.

On the defensive end, the Storm held Tiffany Hayes to 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting after she scored 22 on Tuesday.

Seattle also outrebounded Atlanta 41-33 after losing the battle of the boards by 10 on Tuesday.

The Storm (9-2) struggled in the second game of back-to-back sets early in the season with losses to Las Vegas and Dallas. Before Friday, Los Angeles was the only team in the league to win back-to-back games against the same opponent on the road.

Quinn talked about Seattle needing to be greedy during times of prosperity.

“Being committed to understanding we’re at a good spot, but not complacent in that,” Quinn said. “We have a ways to go and we want to continue to peak at the right time. Within that, challenges like this arise. A split isn’t good enough. To maintain that level of excellence we have to come in here with the mindset of we’re trying to get this win.”

The Storm shutdown Hayes, but had difficulty at the start stopping Courtney Williams, who scored 11 of her team-high 19 points in the first quarter to lead Atlanta to a 22-20 lead.

Seattle had several opportunities to break the game open in the second quarter, but were undone by inopportune defensive lapses, including twice fouling Dream players at the end of the shot clock on three-point attempts.

The Storm held Atlanta to just 1-for-14 shooting from the field in the second quarter, but the Dream converted 11 of 12 free throws to keep it relatively close.

Despite a propensity to commit unwanted fouls, Seattle was up 45-35 at halftime.

Prince took over in the third quarter, scoring six of her 11 points when the Storm stretched its lead to 69-58 heading to the fourth quarter.

Atlanta never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Cheyenne Parker added 11 points for the Dream (4-6), which played without third-leading scorer Chennedy Carter, who missed her fourth straight game due to a right elbow injury. Seattle heads to Connecticut (8-2) on Sunday for the third game in its five-game road trip.