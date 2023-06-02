At the conclusion of a midweek practice that went 30-45 minutes longer than expected, Storm assistant Ebony Hoffman pulled aside rookie Jordan Horston for an impromptu counseling session at midcourt.

“Things are not clicking for me,” Horston confessed. “I’m getting frustrated.”

“Take a deep breath,” Hoffman said. “It’s only been three games. We got so many more to play.”

Moments later, Horston finished the workout like she always does — with a series of extra free throws, midrange jumpers and three-pointers in hopes of regaining a shooting touch that’s been nonexistent in her first three WNBA games.

“Every day, I try to be the first person here and the last person to leave,” Horston said. “Just trusting the process and trusting what my coaches are telling me. Just believing in myself no matter what.

“I got here because people believed in me. Just staying true to that. I know this is going to be hard, really hard. It’s challenging. Nothing good is easy. That’s what I keep telling myself.”

Horston is averaging just four points and 17.9 minutes off the bench while converting 20.7% (6 of 29) on field goals, including 0 for 2 on three-pointers and 0 for 2 on free throws.

Admittedly, she’s not entirely sure how to break out of a troublesome shooting slump at the start of her promising professional career.

These days, seemingly everyone is in her ear with something to say.

During last Friday’s 95-91 loss to the Dallas Wings, Storm star Jewell Loyd verbally ripped into the Seattle newcomer who was in the midst of a scoreless 0-for-5 shooting performance.

“Bleep, bleep, bleep,” Loyd said smiling when asked what advice she gave Horston. “First day when she came in, I asked her how does she take information and what does she need from me? She said: ‘I need you to stay on me.’

“So, that was me being a leader. Just being honest with her. She has so much potential. And for her it’s just being able to stop thinking and just play. She doesn’t want to let anyone down. She’s playing like a rookie, but she won’t be like that for long. I’m sure of it. My job is to stay on top of her and bring the best version out of her. I know it’s there.”

Horston said: “I feel like I do better when people are getting on me. It makes me mad, then I try to prove them wrong. Different things work for different people. Jewell instills confidence in me. I told her, ‘I need you to be tough on me. Push me.’ And that’s what she’s doing.”

On draft night, the Storm believed they were the lucky benefactors who unexpectedly landed Horston with the No. 9 overall pick when many believed she was going to be among the top 5-6 players taken.

The former Tennessee Volunteer star, who averaged 15.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 43.8% from the field as a senior, was a preseason dark horse candidate to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

“It’s crazy to think I’ve been here a month now,” said Horston, a Dallas native who grew up in Columbus, OH. “I’m definitely a West Coast baby because I get up so easy. I hear one alarm and I’m up. Before it took like 17 alarms to wake up. I’m adjusted to the time change. I’m loving it. It doesn’t get dark until 10 o’clock and I’m big on sunlight. It’s been great. I love Seattle already. I feel like I’ve adapted pretty well out here.”

When asked about her offensive struggles, Horston said: “I don’t know. I just got to get a better feel and get confident in the shots that I’m taking. I’ve been kind of hesitant in the shots I took. Just knowing they put me out there for a reason. They want me to be aggressive and whatever shot I put up, I got to be confident in that shot. It’s going to come.”

It can’t be overlooked the Storm is asking Horston, a slender 6-foot-2 and 165-pound wing, to play power forward in their small-ball lineups.

Making a tough task even more difficult is Horston began her professional career paired at times against Las Vegas stars A’ja Wilson and Candace Parker in the opener, then Dallas standouts Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally in the second game and finally New York’s dynamic duo Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones in her last outing.

“It’s an honor,” Horston said. “The coaches are trusting to stop the other team’s best players. I’ve always prided myself on defense and it’s something that I still take pride in, so when I step on the court with these players that I’ve been watching growing up and watching all my life, I get to play against them.

“Now it’s like I got to be a whole nother person. I have to forget who they are and what they meant to me, quit fan fan-girling and just lock them up. It’s an honor. How many people can say they’re playing against their favorite players?”

Horston is second among the Storm in steals (1.3) and third in rebounds (4.0), but she ranks 105th out of 132 WNBA players in defensive rating.

“Growth isn’t linear, especially with rookies,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “It’s going to be some tough days. For her, she just has to keep putting in the work. I have grace knowing she started her career guarding MVPs and All-Stars. That’s no easy feat.

“She has to adjust to this level of pace. In college, she’s so athletic she can get away with out-jumping people. But now it matters how you box out. It matters how tight you are at the rim with your handles. It’s a learning process and I know she wants it fast as do I, but I understand it’s a process. She’s been committed to doing the work. Her mindset is to get better every day. We’ll take the lumps that comes with the growth.”

Horston plays her first WNBA road game when the Storm (0-3) face the Los Angeles Sparks (1-2) 7 p.m. Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

“I wouldn’t say it’s getting easier, but it is in a sense,” she said. “I feel I can do better with everything I’m doing. That’s just me being a competitor. Things are definitely slowing down.

“It’s still early and I’m not going to get it all right now and I’m OK with that. … Like Ebbs was saying it’s a long season. Gotta have that next-play mentality.”