Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu was only 14 years old when she picked up a basketball for the first time.

Fankam Mendjiadeu was in her second year at Lycée Du Manengouba High School, in Nkongsamba, Cameroon, when their girls basketball coach walked up to her trying to convince Fankam Mendjiadeu and her father that she should consider playing on the team.

Fankam Mendjiadeu, who had already sprouted to 5-foot-10, was encouraged to give basketball a try.

“I just started playing basketball for fun,” she said. “It wasn’t really a dream to begin with.”

What started as a side hobby turned into something she couldn’t have ever imagined.

In 2017 Fankam Mendjiadeu was selected for the Cameroonian team in the AfroBasket Women tournament, where Ramses Lonlack, the captain of the team, noticed her work ethic, passion and drive for the game.

“I was so impressed by her attitude,” Lonlack said. “How she presented herself and how she worked hard every day to make the team.”

Lonlack decided to contact her alma mater, the University of Memphis women’s basketball team and recommended her to their head coach to see if Fankam Mendjiadeu could earn a roster spot.

Moving to the states in 2018, Fankam Mendjiadeu first played at Walters State Community College, due to credit transfer issues. She later transferred to Memphis, where she played two years before finishing her collegiate career at the University of South Florida.

Moving to a new country was challenging for Fankam Mendjiadeu, but having Lonlack as her mentor gave her comfort.

“I am still a mentor, but I am more like a guardian now,” Lonlack said. “We are more than teammates now, we are family. She is like my daughter, so I am a proud mother.”

Fankam Mendjiadeu is one of two current African-born players in the WNBA with Chicago Sky’s Sika Koné, who was born in Mali.

“We never really had big representations,” Fankam Mendjiadeu said. “So, I’m hoping that with this wave (of new players) it’s a starting point for us so that people just keep getting into it and we can really do it. It’s not impossible.”

Lonlack sees how much of an impact Fankam Mendjiadeu has made in her native Cameroon and across Africa.

“The country is proud of her accomplishment. Most importantly every single basketball player’s dream came back alive (back home),” Lonlack said. “Dulcy doesn’t just represent Cameroon, but she represents all of Africa.”

Storm coach Noelle Quinn, who helped coach a women’s basketball camp in Senegal last December, emphasized how important Fankam Mendjiadeu is to Africa for women’s basketball and how well she is developing in the league.

“To have a WNBA presence is important,” Quinn told The Seattle Times in December when asked about basketball global outreach programs. “You ask a lot of these young athletes what their dream is and most of them say they want to play in the WNBA. (This) makes it tangible for them. To have us here present and for them to see people that look like them achieving the dreams that they want is a reality for them.”

Quinn sees Fankam Mendjiadeu as a role model for young players back in Africa and knows she’s taking advantage of the opportunity of playing in the league.

“She represents more than herself; she represents a whole country,” Quinn said. “This is an opportunity that doesn’t come often and she’s taking full advantage of it. She’s super smart, she’s locked in and she’s an amazing teammate and I’m glad we have her in our organization.”

Hoping to make an impact back home, Fankam Mendjiadeu wants to see basketball continue to grow in Africa and see little girls and boys make it to the position she’s in.

“We have an NBA academy that is kind of exposing the little girls and boys at a young age to the NBA, but I can’t really count how many people know the WNBA [and NBA] are two different things,” she said. “Hopefully, with the coming years, I’ll be able to really make that impact to exposing the WNBA back at my home, and maybe all the countries in Africa … [Hopefully] I’ll be able to organize some camps, making some [more] exposure to the WNBA.”

Fankam Mendjiadeu is in her rookie year after being drafted by the Storm in the second round (No. 21 overall) out of USF.

The 6-foot-3 forward is averaging 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds so far in 2023, and is starting to get increased minutes on the court, notching at least 17 minutes of action in her past three games.

She’ll have a chance to go up against one of the best teams in the league when the Storm (4-13) take on the Liberty (12-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday in New York on ESPN. The Storm are 0-2 in two prior meetings against the Breanna Stewart-led Liberty, most recently falling 81-66 on July 2

“I keep progressing each year. I keep developing my game,” Fankam Mendjiadeu said, talking about her increasing role on the Storm. “One of the biggest things was when you’re not playing as much, you’re just trying to push yourself to just keep working and waiting for your time. And it is really easier said than done.”