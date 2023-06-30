Six weeks after the start of the WNBA season, the Storm appear to be closer to re-signing Gabby Williams than ever before.

Citing anonymous league sources, The Next reported the 5-foot-11 guard/forward would rejoin the team within the next few days.

The Storm has maintained frequent talks with Williams, a restricted free agent during free agency.

However, her return to the WNBA was delayed after she suffered a concussion May 9 while playing with her French team ASVEL and she was waiting for medical clearance before joining the Storm.

“I would wait for Gabby if she only plays five games,” coach Noelle Quinn said last week. “Obviously we have to make it viable and make it make sense for our organization and obviously for her.

“Gabby is a great player. We love her here and she’s a key piece in what we want to do. If it comes to a point and time when it doesn’t make sense, then that’s (general manager Talisha Rhea’s) job to figure out. Right now, it’s being mindful of her progress and her health. We’ll see.”

Speculation of Williams’ return began June 9 when the Storm released Kaila Charles, but the team signed Joyner Holmes that day.

Then the Williams-to-Seattle rumors began in earnest once again Thursday when the Storm waived second-year guard Arella Guirantes minutes before their 99-97 overtime loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Seattle currently has 11 players on its roster — one fewer than the maximum — and $81,130 in salary-cap space, according to Her Hoops Stats before waiving Guirantes, who had a non-guaranteed veteran minimum deal worth $62,285.

Williams had a one-year, $144,000 contract with the Storm in 2022 when she averaged 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals, and earned WNBA All-Defensive second-team honors.

It’s unclear how Williams would fit with the Storm (4-11). Conceivably, she would move into the starting lineup alongside guards Jewell Loyd and Ivana Dojkic, forward Joyner Holmes and center Ezi Magbegor.

Williams’ addition would add depth and competition among Seattle’s wings, which include Kia Nurse and rookie Jordan Horston.