Since the start of the WNBA in 1997, there have been 32 teams who began the season with four straight losses, which is an unglamorous list that now includes the Storm.

Six of those teams recovered from their horrendous starts and qualified for the playoffs, including three who finished with winning records.

However, Storm coach Noelle Quinn isn’t focused on bucking historical trends or preserving Seattle’s seven-year postseason streak. Not right now.

Not when there’s an assortment of improvements that need to be made to a defense that’s allowing a league-high 94.5 points per game. And not when there are adjustments coming to an offense that’s overly reliant on star Jewell Loyd, who leads the league in scoring at 28.8 points per game.

Quinn noted that not all victories are reflected in the win-loss column.

“Our improvement is being shown in every single game,” she said. “Yeah, we want to be in the playoffs and a part of the postseason, but for this particular team it’s not so much the big picture as it is every single day just learning and growing. That’s where you start.

Advertising

“Is our offense getting better? Yeah. Is our defense getting better? Not quite, and we have a ways to go there. Are we good on the glass? Sometimes. Our turnovers were low until we went to L.A. last week. There’s steady improvement everywhere, so the focus is on that and not on the big picture.”

Most WNBA observers expected the Storm would struggle after losing stars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird in the offseason and replacing them with a refurbished roster highlighted by nine newcomers, including four rookies.

“There are a lot of new faces and we knew that there was going to be an ebb and flow in understanding one another, understanding the offense and the defense and what we’re trying to do,” guard Kia Nurse said. “It is a very long season. There might be a couple of teams that win a lot of games, but I think there’s going to be a pack and there’s an opportunity to be in that pack.

“Then, once you get into the playoffs, it’s a new season. You just got to take care of what you can in the regular season and get some of these winnable games under our belt. Sometimes you just need to see the first one go in to help you understand what it takes to win.”

Aside from a 105-64 defeat against defending WNBA champion Las Vegas in the opener, the Storm lost the next three games by four, eight and seven points.

“We’re getting better every game,” center Ezi Magbegor said. “We can congratulate ourselves on that. But I think at the end of the day, we need to put things in place to put us in the best position to win. We’re not going for the moral victories. I think it’s great that we’re doing well and building the chemistry of the team, but at the end of the day we want to win games.”

Advertising

Nurse added: “We’re right there. We’re on the cusp. It’s just getting over that little hump and figuring out ways to win.”

Seattle (0-4) hosts Los Angeles (3-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena, which gives the Storm a chance to learn from the fourth-quarter foibles that led to their 92-85 road defeat against the Sparks on Saturday.

“We’re scoring enough to be in games and win games, but we have to focus on our defense,” Quinn said. “We got to take care of the ball so that we’re having more opportunities. Then defensively, staying sharp in our coverages. We’re trying to simplify the offense and defense so there’s no confusion and we can be aggressive.”

Aside from the on-court improvements, Quinn stressed the importance of maintaining a sense of belief and positivity for a young team.

“We have a very good group of people here that come to work every day no matter the circumstance and get their work in,” she said. “They want to be better. They want to be coached. For me, we want to see the fruits of our labor. We want to see success in the box scores and get wins, but the fact that we’re getting better every single day, I’m proud of that.

“I’m not going to come every day with a terrible attitude because I don’t have the luxury to do that. It’s about continuing to empower and uplift and commit to doing my job. And that’s to get our players in the proper position to continue to grow and learn and how we want them to play. So, hopefully we find success in that. For me and my coaching staff, my organization and this team, it’s a blessing for me to have this position. My disposition has to be positive, especially with this group.”