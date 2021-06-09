Following a last-second defeat that snapped a six-game winning streak, Storm coach Noelle Quinn tinkered with the team’s lineup and rotations in hopes of generating more scoring balance between the starters and backups.

The strategy worked, in part because Katie Lou Samuelson, who has struggled offensively off the bench, was reinserted into the starting lineup and finished with 10 points.

And Stephanie Talbot, who Samuelson replaced in the lineup, scored all 13 of her points in the fourth quarter when the Storm pulled away from Atlanta for a 95-71 victory at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Jewell Loyd finished with 18 points to lead six Storm players in double-digit scoring. Breanna Stewart added 13 points and nine rebounds while Sue Bird and Mercedes Russell each had 11.

Seattle, which plays Atlanta again on Friday, controlled most of the game despite a series of misadventures on the glass.

The Dream outrebounded the Storm 39-29 and had 16 offensive boards .However, Seattle connected on 12 of 22 three-pointers and outscored Atlanta 36-9 behind the arc.

Loyd, the reigning Western Conference player of the week, led the Storm to a 28-23 lead in the first quarter while connecting on 5 of 6 field goals for 13 points.

Seattle took a 37-27 lead early in the second, but Atlanta used a 15-5 run to tie it at 42-42 2:02 left before halftime. The Storm was up 45-42 at the break.

The Dream took its first lead at 51-49 and Seattle answered with a 14-3 run to go up 63-54 with 2:19 left in the third.

And in the fourth quarter, the Storm outscored Atlanta 26-10.

Tiffany Hayes led the Dream with 22 points.