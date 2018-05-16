Loyd, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, and Mosqueda-Lewis, who was taken third overall that year, are in the final year of their rookie contracts and expected to earn $63,297, according to High Post Hoops.

Realizing that continuity is the cornerstone of WNBA championship contender, the Storm secured one of the league’s brightest young stars and the team’s top bench contributor to long-term deals.

Seattle re-signed guards Jewell Loyd and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis to multi-year contract extensions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Loyd, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, and Mosqueda-Lewis, who was taken third overall that year, are in the final year of their rookie contracts and expected to earn $63,297, according to High Post Hoops.

“That’s huge to know that they want me and they see a value in me,” Loyd said. “And this is where I want to be. Coming in the way I came in, they’ve done nothing but help me out in being a better person and being a better player. This is a great organization.

“People want to be here. People want to stay here. You see in this league that the good teams stick together for as long as possible and we’ve kept our corps intact pretty much since I’ve been here.”

Loyd, who left Notre Dame with a year of eligibility remaining, struggled during her first year but still managed to win the Rookie of the Year award while averaging 10.7 points.

The 5-foot-10 guard increased her scoring average to 16.5 in 2016 and improved to 17.7 – ninth best in the WNBA – last year.

“To think I’ve been in the league going into my fourth year is crazy,” Loyd said. “I’ve been here longer than I’ve been in college. Literally, I’ve grown here. This place has been a big part of my growth so to get that extension and to know that they want me here, they see my potential and they see value in that is really special.”

Mosqueda-Lewis, who set the NCAA career three-point record (398) at Connecticut, has made just one start with the Storm. She averaged 5.8 points as a rookie and her scoring average has decreased each year.

Despite missing 16 games because of a knee injury and averaging a career low 11.1 minutes last season, Mosqueda-Lewis led Seattle reserves with 4.6 points per game. In 2016, she shot 35.4 percent on three-pointers and canned 35 behind the arc – second most among the Storm.

“Kaleena is one of the elite shooters in this league,” Storm president Alisha Valavanis said in a statement released by the team. “She brings a UConn pedigree and is a threat on the offensive end.”

Last week, Seattle locked up seven-year forward Alysha Clark to a multi-year deal.

Note

Brittany McPhee, the former Stanford and Mount Rainier High standout guard, and Texas A&M center Khaalia Hillsman were released by the Storm. The undrafted rookie free agents appeared in both exhibitions, but didn’t score a point.

Seattle has 13 players on the roster. WNBA teams must reduce rosters to 12 players before Thursday’s 2 p.m. deadline.