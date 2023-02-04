Retaining Ezi Magbegor became a priority for the Storm when the 6-foot-4 center displayed tremendous potential as a rookie in 2020 while helping Seattle to the WNBA championship.

On Saturday, the Storm agreed to terms on a contract with 23-year-old Australian who is considered one of the foundational pieces as the franchise retools a roster that currently has just three holdovers from last season.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Ezi is such a dynamic player and has just scratched the surface of her full potential in this league,” coach Noelle Quinn said in a statement. “She has shown the ability to be an elite defender and scorer, she diligently works on every facet of her game and is never satisfied.”

Following the defection of superstar forward Breanna Stewart who left in free agency to join the New York Liberty, general manager Talisa Rhea signed guard Kia Nurse and brought back former Storm sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb.

Magbegor rejoins four-time WNBA All-Star guard Jewell Loyd and center Mercedes Russell, which gives Seattle five players under contract, not including forward Gabby Williams who was extended a qualifying offer.

The Storm are reportedly nearing deals with guards Arella Guirantes and Kaila Charles and has five picks in the April 10 WNBA draft, including No. 9 overall in the first round.

WNBA teams must carry at least 11 players and a maximum of 12.

After two years as a backup, Magbegor had a breakout year in 2022 while starting the first half of the season in place of Russell, who was out due to a reoccurring headache syndrome.

Magbegor averaged career-highs in scoring (9.6), rebounds (5.6), blocks (1.8) and steals (0.9) while making 23 starts. She was an early WNBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate before losing her starting job to 8-time WNBA All-Star center Tina Charles, who joined the Storm at midseason.

Still, Magbegor earned WNBA All-Defensive second team honors and finished second in the league in blocks.

“I would like to thank Talisa, Noey and the ownership group for their belief in me,” Magbegor said. “I can’t wait get back to Seattle, get back to work with my teammates and get back to playing in front of our fans at Climate Pledge Arena.”