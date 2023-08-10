The Seattle Storm downed the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night, despite never leading until Ezi Magbegor’s layup with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

They’d trailed by 16 earlier in the second half. Atlanta went cold and Seattle didn’t look like it would do much with it but finally crept back.

Jewell Loyd’s three-pointer, accompanied by a shove and a foul, got the Storm on the doorstep with 3:03 left. Loyd lobbed in a shot under heavy coverage, drawing another foul, and sealed a 68-67 come-from-behind win.

“I’ve been a part of her journey for a long time,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said of Loyd. “I know there are moments where that has happened in a game, and she’s maybe not hit that shot or hit that play. To me, that is growth and maturity.”

The Storm ended a six-game home skid.

“Tonight was one of those games where it didn’t feel good or look pretty,” Loyd said. “At the same time, we stuck together, and we were able to accomplish a big win for us.”

With Loyd sidelined because of injury, rookie Jordan Horston had a season-best 23 points and 10 rebounds the last time the Storm faced the Dream on July 12. Quinn liked how she matched up with Rhyne Howard. So back Horston went in an attempt to recapture that.

Horston had as many first-half points (four) as Loyd, who was coming off a season-low point total (11 points on 5-of-18 shooting) in Tuesday’s 81-69 home loss against the Connecticut Sun. Loyd appeared to be bound for another uncharacteristic statistical night, but she heated up late and finished with a team-high 19 points Thursday.

Magbegor was right behind with 17 points to go with 12 rebounds. As the Storm outscored the Dream 21-4 until the last second of the final period, Loyd and Magbegor logged nine points each.

Critical to the comeback effort, the Storm hit 14 of 17 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Magbegor sank half of the Storm’s four threes. Late in third quarter, one of her strikes from long range briefly cut the Dream’s lead to single digits. Magbegor did the honors again with less than six minutes left. Her driving layup made it 62-54.

“Just looking at her in those timeouts — the poise that she has,” Quinn said. “We talk about her always being stoic and not showing emotion, but there’s something different because she understood the moment today and knew we needed her.”

A pair of missed Atlanta free throws with less than 20 seconds to play helped secure the Storm’s first home victory since June 24. Howard paced the Dream with 20 points in addition to six rebounds.

“Just fun to watch and be a part of that and see our group grow up the way we did today,” Quinn said.

Dojkic bound for Europe

Earlier in the day, the Storm (8-21) announced that the team agreed to release rookie guard Ivana Dojkic from her contract, “allowing her to begin preparations for her upcoming season of competition in Europe.”

Rijeka, Croatia, native Dojkic, 25, signed as a free agent in February and appeared in 23 games, including 15 starts. She averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 20 minutes per game.

“My time in Seattle has been amazing and I am truly grateful for my first season in the WNBA,” Dojkic said via a news release. “Unfortunately, I have some commitments in Europe that will force me to leave right now, but I hope to return to the WNBA in the future.”

Quinn indicated they became aware of the situation “within the last couple weeks.”

“It just recently (came to) light that she had a commitment to fulfill with her overseas team and chose to do that,” Quinn said.

That’s one fewer option days after forward Gabby Williams was ruled out 4-6 weeks, and likely the rest of the season, with a stress fracture in her foot.

“It sucks that we’ve got two people out. I’d really love for both of them to be out there,” guard Jade Melbourne said. “We were playing some great basketball at the moment. But there’s obviously the next-woman-up mentality, and that’s something we’ve spoken about. I’ll try and fill that void any way I can. I’ll just be ready when my name’s called.”

Going forward, Quinn referenced developing Melbourne and seeing what Horston can do.

