The Storm (2-1) trailed by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, but then used aggressive defense to pressure Chicago (2-2) into three shot-clock violations in the fourth period and another in overtime.

What appeared to be a lost cause for the Storm turned into an overtime thriller as Jewell Loyd scored 29 points and Breanna Stewart added 28, including a critical overtime three-pointer, to lead Seattle to a 95-91 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night at KeyArena.

The Storm (2-1) trailed by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, but then used aggressive defense to pressure Chicago (2-2) into three shot-clock violations in the fourth period and another in overtime to rally for its first home victory of the young season.

A putback by Natasha Howard (16 points and 10 rebounds) off a Stewart miss lifted Seattle to an 87-87 tie with 14 seconds left in regulation.

The Sky, which let a double-digit first-half lead vanish early in the third quarter, apparently reclaimed control of the game with an 11-1 run to finish the third period with a 73-62 lead. Seattle missed four shots and committed a turnover during that span.

The Storm struggled to score early, missing its first five shots and 16 of its first 20. Chicago, which led 17-14 after one quarter, opened its largest first-half lead, 10 points, with two minutes to play and seemed to be pulling away.

Just as a pall seemed to settle over the KeyArena crowd, a steal and coast-to-coast drive for a layup by Loyd ignited a 9-2 Seattle surge in the final 1:20 to limit Chicago’s halftime advantage to 44-41. The Storm hit its last four shots of the half, two of them by Howard.

Seattle’s guards missed their first nine shots of the game. Loyd, who missed her first five, ended that streak with a three-pointer three minutes into the second quarter. After hitting all seven free throws she attempted, Loyd led Seattle with 14 points at intermission.

Despite the slow start, the Storm finished the half sinking 40 percent of its shots from the field (14 of 35). Allie Quigley, a 2017 All-Star, hit 5 of 7 from the field and led the Sky with 13 in the first half.