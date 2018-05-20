Breanna Stewart had a big night with 22 point sand 15 rebounds, but Seattle loses its season opener at KeyArenea 87-82.

Dan Hughes stood motionless with his arms crossed on the sideline.

Trailing by three points with 9.8 seconds left, the first-year Storm coach drew up a play for the Seattle’s best player, Breanna Stewart.

Sue Bird skipped a pass to Stewart in the corner who was smothered by Diana Taurasi. The ball bounced off Stewart and rolled out of bounds, effectively ending the Storm’s chance at an upset.

Sunday’s 87-82 defeat spoiled a raucous opening night in front of 8,602 at KeyArena.

Stewart finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, but she was overshadowed by Phoenix center Brittany Griner who had 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Seattle also received 14 points off the bench from newcomer Natasha Howard while Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and Alysha Clark each tallied 10.

The Storm fell behind by 14 points early and trailed 26-17 after the first quarter. Seattle made runs in the second and third but was down 61-54 heading into the fourth period.

Loyd drained a three-pointer that cut Seattle’s deficit to two points (70-68) with 4:48 left.

Diana Taurasi answered with a triple on the ensuing possession as the teams traded baskets.

At the other end Stewart converted a layup and a free throw to pull Seattle within two points again at 73-71.

On the Storm’s next offensive trip, Stewart drew a foul and had a chance to tie but connected on 1 of 2 free throws as Seattle trailed 73-72 with 3:43 left.

The crowd rose to their feet perhaps sensing a shift in momentum.

However, Phoenix extended its lead once again with a 7-0 run capped by DeWanna Bonner’s layup that gave the Mercury an 80-73 lead.

The Storm made one last push with a 6-2 run that included a steal and layup by Jordin Canada, which pulled Seattle to within four points (82-78) with 1:00 left.

After a defensive stop, Howard followed with a midrange jumper and Stewart scored on a layup to narrow Seattle’s deficit to one points (83-82).

Taurasi made two free throws with 9.8 seconds remaining setting up one last chance for the Storm, but Seattle never got off a shot.

The Storm plays at Phoenix on Wednesday.