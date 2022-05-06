Considering the hype and hoopla surrounding the Storm’s first regular-season game at Climate Pledge Arena, Noelle Quinn expected a ragged start from Seattle.

“It’s the first game,” the Storm coach said before the game. “There’s going to be jitters, not sharp with handling the ball (and) all the things that come with being excited. We’re going to prepare for that.

“But they’re pros and at some point they’ll settle in and see the ball go through the net and we’ll be fine.”

Quinn called it perfectly.

The Storm shook off a wobbly start and used a magnificent third quarter to pull away from the Minnesota Lynx and claim a 97-74 victory in Friday’s opener in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 12,904 fans.

Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart each scored a game-high 17 points while Sue Bird finished with 11 points and nine assists.

Seattle also got major contributions outside of their Big Three.

Epiphanny Prince scored 13 points, Stephanie Talbot had 11 and Jantel Lavender added nine points in her Storm debut.

Minnesota countered with Sylvia Fowles, who had 12 of her team-high 16 points in the first half and Aerial Powers’ 14.

The Lynx were without Napheesa Collier (expecting her first child), Kayla McBride (overseas), Damiris Dantas (right foot) and Angel McCoughtry (right knee) who are expected to be significant contributors this season.

In addition, Minnesota reshuffled its roster and waived guards Layshia Clarendon and Crystal Dangerfield, who comprised last year’s starting backcourt. Fowles, who plans to retire after the season, and Powers were the only returning Lynx starters on the floor Friday.

“We are a work in progress,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said.

Maybe so, but the Lynx gave the Storm all they could handle for 20 minutes.

The game turned early in the second half when Seattle used a 10-0 spurt to unlock a 41-41 halftime tie.

Loyd began the run with a long jumper followed by Bird’s three-pointer, an Ezi Magbegor steal and layup and Stewart’s three-pointer that put the Storm up 51-41 with 7:46 left.

Atter Minnesota ended a 3½-minute scoring drought, the Storm continued its offensive onslaught.

Bird and Loyd hooked up for the play of the night. The sequence began with Bird firing a 55-foot pass between defenders to a streaking Loyd, who jumped to make the catch and converted a layup despite being fouled.

Sue Bird with the cross-court assist in year 21. It never gets old. 🎯pic.twitter.com/d3ekw8GboX — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) May 7, 2022

Loyd’s ensuing free throw put Seattle ahead 57-43.

And the Storm continued scoring while the Lynx looked gassed and wheezing.

When the decisive spurt was over, Seattle outscored Minnesota 34-14 in the third quarter to take a 75-55 lead into the final period.

Most of the Seattle starters watched the fourth quarter from the bench and celebrated the blowout win with a near capacity crowd that included soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, Death Cab for Cutie singer Ben Gibbard, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Gov. Jay Inslee, Mayor Bruce Harrell and former Seahawks Doug Baldwin and Cliff Avril.

