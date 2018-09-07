Jewell Loyd scored 23 points to break out of four-game slump and Breanna Stewart added 20 points for the Storm, which sailed past Washington in an 89-76.

Jewell Loyd scored 23 points to break out of four-game slump and Breanna Stewart added 20 points for the Storm, which sailed past Washington in an 89-76 victory in Friday’s Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

Seattle takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series into Game 2 at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

However, it feels as if the Storm has a bigger lead after a lopsided win in the opener.

Seattle streaked ahead 24-13 in the first quarter and the Mystics never mounted much of a comeback.

The Storm led 48-32 at halftime and was up 77-53 entering the fourth quarter when Washington used a 10-4 run to cut its deficit to 81-63.

In the semifinals against Phoenix, Seattle often struggled in the fourth quarter to close out games.

Against the Mystics, the Storm didn’t allow let Washington get any closer than 18 points before the starters left the game with three minutes left.

In her previous four games, Loyd connected on 9 of 36 shots, including 2 of 12 three-pointers. The cold shooting resulted in a fourth-quarter benching in an emotional 94-84 win over Phoenix in Game 5 of the semifinals.

On Friday, Loyd came out firing and draining.

“My teammates always kept telling me to keep shooting,” said the All-Star guard converted 9 of 12 shots, including 3 of 3 behind the arc in 27 minutes. “They were passing me the ball and said go.”

Natasha Howard added 17 points for the Storm, which is improved to 5-0 at home all time in the finals.

Ariel Atkins scored 23 points and Natasha Cloud added 11 for Washington. Five-time All-Star Elena Delle Donne finished with 10 poitns on 4-for-11 shooting.