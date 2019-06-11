INDIANAPOLIS — Jewell Loyd hit three free throws in the final 24.4 seconds and Natasha Howard scored 26 points as the Storm pulled out an 84-82 win over Indiana in front of 3,506 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in WNBA play Tuesday night.

The Storm (4-3) led 79-72 with 3:18 to play, only to see the Fever (3-3) go on a 10-2 run, taking the lead, 82-81, on Natalie Achonwa’s foul shot with 29 seconds to play.

But Loyd, fouled by Achonwa on a shot attempt, hit two free throws to put Seattle back on top. Loyd then rebounded an Indiana miss, was fouled again and hit 1 of 2 with 9.1 seconds to go.

The Fever’s Candice Dupree missed a turnaround jump shot with 5.2 ticks left.

Howard hit 9 of 17 shots and 7 of 7 at the line, to go with nine rebounds. Loyd scored 18.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 21 points.

The Storm continues its road swing with a 4 p.m. game Friday at Washington.