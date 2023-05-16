Gabby Williams will most likely not play in the WNBA this year unless the standout Storm forward receives a favorable ruling from the league, coach Noelle Quinn said Tuesday.

“It’s crunchtime,” Quinn said. “We’re kind of moving forward thinking that we’ll not have her.”

Quinn frequently communicates with Williams who has expressed a desire to return to the Storm following a bit of a breakout season last year when the fourth-year veteran garnered her first postseason award and was selected All-Defensive second team.

However, Williams suffered a concussion May 9 while playing with her French team ASVEL and Quinn said she’s not medically cleared to fly.

According to the WNBA’s new prioritization rule, which goes into effect this season, players with two or more years of experience in the WNBA will be fined if they miss the start of training camp.

And if they don’t report before the start of the regular season, which begins Friday, then they’ll be suspended for the year without pay.

Quinn was unsure if Williams will play with ASVEL, which begins a best-of-three French league finals game Wednesday due to her concussion.

“We’ll see,” Quinn said. “She didn’t play in their last game (May 13). She’ll be evaluated and we’ll see if she doesn’t play what does the (WNBA) rule say. She can’t fly over because of her concussion so where does the gray area lie in that? We’re just waiting to see.”

If Williams is ruled ineligible, then she’ll become the first player to serve a season-long suspension due to the WNBA’s hotly debated prioritization rule, which has been criticized by star players Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

“Prioritization is something that needs to be talked about and addressed,” Stewart said last September during exit interviews with the Storm. “Obviously, it’s one of the biggest disconnects between players and the WNBA and its Board of Governors because the fact of the matter is there’s a lot of players going overseas.”

Next year, WNBA players must report to their respective teams for the start of training camp or May 1, whichever comes later, or they’ll be suspended for the season.

In response to the WNBA’s prioritization rule, most overseas leagues adjusted the schedules to allow WNBA players time to return to their respective teams.

However, Ligue Féminine de Basketball, the top women’s French professional league comprised of 12 teams, including ASVEL, was the notable exception.

Last September, Williams suspected her ASVEL ties would jeopardize her WNBA career.

“I’m not in agreement,” she said when asked about the WNBA’s prioritization rule. “I think there’s a lot of players who maybe feel the same way. Also, it’s a conversation we have to have as a union as players amongst each other. We have to have these conversations with our owners and with our representatives and executive committee. I think maybe we weren’t as vocal about it or as informed about it.

“Unfortunately, that was a blanket decision for (all) the teams and it doesn’t give any team flexibility to make that decision on their own and I think that’s the problem.”

If she’s suspended, the Storm will retain its restricted free agent rights with Williams, which gives Seattle a chance to match any deal she may receive from another team.

Still, playing the upcoming season without the versatile 5-foot-11 wing who averaged 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals while starting every game severely hampers the Storm, which returns just three players from last year.

“Obviously, we lose a lot of defensive prowess and versatility offensively (without) Gabby,” Quinn said. “We’ll just find it somewhere else with the group that we have.”

Without Williams, the Storm plan to keep a WNBA-maximum 12 players. Seattle has 13 players in camp and teams must finalize rosters Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Storm waived free-agent forward Jasmine Walker. Last week, Seattle released rookie guards Madi Williams and Jade Loville, who were taken in the second and third round of the WNBA draft, respectively.

“Just trying to find the best fit for the 12 players that we have,” Quinn said.