The Storm recovered from Diana Taurasi's late three-pointer in regulation to win in overtime.

After Diana Taurasi stunned the soldout KeyArena crowd into silence with a dagger three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime, the top-seeded Storm had seemingly lost all momentum in Game 2 of its WNBA semifinal series against No. 5 Phoenix.

Seattle fell behind by four points in the extra period before Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd combined to score the team’s final 10 points for a 91-87 victory in front of 9,686.

The score and result was identical to Game 1, but this one was packed with drama at the end thanks in large part to Taurasi.

The WNBA’s all-time leader in points in the regular season and playoffs finished with 28 points, but that wasn’t enough.

Meanwhile, Seattle received 27 points from league MVP Breanna Stewart and 19 from Bird. Loyd tallied 13, rookie Jordin Canada scored 13 and Natasha Howard had 10.

The playoff math is simple for the Storm, which needs just one victory to make its third WNBA Finals appearance.

Game 3 is at 7 p.m. Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Once again the Storm built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and for the second straight game Phoenix surged late with a furious rally.

In its previous outing, Seattle led by 16 points in the third quarter and saw its lead cut to two points before holding on for the victory.

This time the Storm was up by 19 in the third quarter and the Mercury tied it after Taurasi’’s corner three-pointer with 7.3 seconds remaining.

At the other end, Stewart missed a mid-range jumper and Loyd’s putback rolled out as time expired in regulation.

Taurasi, who sank 4 of 9 three-pointers, made a shot from downtown early in overtime to put Phoenix ahead 85-81.

Loyd scored four unanswered points to tie it before DeWanna Bonner (21 points) put Phoenix on top again 87-85.

From there, Loyd and Bird took over.

Down 87-86, Bird wiggled free for a driving layup that gave the Storm the lead for good.

Loyd and Bird combined to made three free throws to put Phoenix away.

The Mercury has lost 3-0 the past two years in the semifinals.