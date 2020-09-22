Ultimately, the nine-day layoff and the two-day delay didn’t matter.

Not for the No. 2 seed Storm, which brushed off a shaky start and pulled out an improbable 88-86 victory over No. 4 Minnesota on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals.

The best-of-five series finally got going after inconclusive COVID-19 tests from three Seattle players prompted the league to postpone Game 1, which had been scheduled for Sunday.

Alysha Clark called game pic.twitter.com/8tTjW8rYpl — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 23, 2020

Jewell Loyd scored a game-high 25 points and Breanna Stewart added 21, but Alysha Clark made the biggest shot of night — a winning putback at the buzzer.

“The last 48 hours have been really stressful just not knowing whether you’re playing and all the emotions that comes with everything that happened,” Clark said during a televised interview in Bradenton, Florida. “Then being off a week and then to be there for that, that’s the only way the game could have ended.”

Tied 86-86 with 14.1 seconds left, the Storm got the ball to backup guard Sami Whitcomb. She drove the lane and hoisted a layup in traffic that bounced on the other side of the rim, where Clark snagged it.

Before anyone reacted, Clark put up a quick layup over two defenders that rolled in as time expired.

“It’s big just for morale purposes,” Clark said. “We’ve had to deal with a lot mentally and emotionally and just to be able to come out here, stick together and find a way to get a win, we couldn’t be happier.”

For Stewart and Sue Bird (11 points and 8 assists), it was their first game in 13 days due to left foot tendinitis and a left knee bruise, respectively, that forced them to miss the final two regular-season games.

For the rest of the Storm players, it was their first game since the regular-season finale nine days ago.

The way Loyd shot in the first half, it was if she couldn’t miss.

The two-time WNBA All-Star guard bounced around the court while spotting up for rainbow three-pointers that repeatedly splashed through the net.

Loyd’s scoring offset Seattle’s porous perimeter defense on Bridget Carleton, who also canned 4 of 5 three-pointers before the break for 14 points.

Seattle led 50-45 at halftime.

The Storm stretched its lead to 70-60 late in the third before Minnesota went on an 18-8 run to take a 78-77 lead with 4:10 remaining.

From there, the lead changed four times and the score was tied three times.

After Napheesa Collier (25 points) sank a layup over Stewart to tie the score with 14.8 seconds left, the Storm had one last chance to answer and Clark delivered.

“We’re probably lucky to get out of here with a win,” coach Gary Kloppenburg said.