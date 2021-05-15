EVERETT – The Storm returned to Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday to play a game in front of a relatively small gathering of fans for the first time since 2019.

While sporting its new “Rebel” black jerseys, Seattle debuted a team filled with six newcomers — two clear examples of just how much has changed for the defending WNBA champions.

However, one thing remains the same: Seattle still owns Las Vegas.

Led by Breanna Stewart’s 28 points and 22 from Jewell Loyd, the Storm knocked off the Aces for a 97-83 victory in the regular-season opener, which was a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals.

In their last outing, Game 3, Seattle clobbered Las Vegas 92-59 in the most lopsided victory in Finals history for an emphatic 3-0 sweep and the fourth championship in franchise history.

The margin was a little closer this time, but the outcome was just as important considering the Aces were the preseason favorite to win the title while the Storm came into the game with so many questions surrounding their retooled roster.

How would newcomer Candice Dupree fit with Seattle?

Could the Storm hold up inside against Las Vegas’ big front line featuring reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson and two-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage?

Who was going to start at small forward for Seattle: Katie Lou Samuelson or Stephanie Talbot?

Stewart and Loyd rendered those inquiries irrelevant with a mesmerizing performance for the Storm, which drained 12 of 27 three-pointes. Las Vegas was 3 of 12 behind the arc.

Stewart connected on 9 of 19 shots, including three 3-pointers. She also had 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Loyd hit 9 of 16 field goal attempts and finished with six assists and four rebounds.

The Storm, which led 49-40 at halftime, took control of the game with a 10-0 run to start the second half.

Las Vegas cut its 19-point deficit to nine (82-73) with 4:59 left in the game during a period when Sue Bird left the game and limped off the court due to an apparent leg injury.

Loyd drained a three-pointer and Dupree, who had 12 points in her Storm debut, hit a mid-range jumper to give Seattle some breathing room.

Bird returned and put the Aces away for good with her third three-pointer to put the Storm up 94-79 with 1:27 left. Bird tallied 11 points and eight assists.

Wilson scored 24 points, Cambage 16 and Jackie Young 12. Kelsey Plum, the former Washington Huskies star, added 11 points for Las Vegas (0-1).

Note

— Saturday’s game was also the first of 10 Commissioner’s Cup games for the Storm. The WNBA’s new in-season competition culminates Aug. 12 with a championship game that features $500,000 in prize money.

— Bird passed Lisa Leslie for seventh in the all-time scoring list.