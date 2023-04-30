The Storm might consider stitching names and numbers on their nondescript gold and black practice jerseys and T-shirts to help courtside onlookers familiarize themselves with a team comprised almost entirely of newcomers.

The most frequently asked question among a handful of media at the Storm’s first training camp practice on Sunday was: “Who is that?”

Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell — the Storm’s returnees from last year — were easily recognizable from the sideline of a basement gym inside Seattle Pacific University.

Seven-year veteran Sami Whitcomb, the former Washington Husky standout who began her WNBA career in Seattle in 2017, was the most familiar of the 13 newbies.

However, it took several minutes for those in attendance to differentiate everyone else with a high level of confidence.

Say hello to the new Storm. Hope you have a roster handy.

Coach Noelle Quinn laughed at the suggestion of adding names to the practice jerseys, but admitted she spent the first of the Storm’s 13 training-camp workouts getting to know her new team.

“Honestly, we’re trying to figure out everything and everybody,” Quinn said. “Trying to figure out who they are and, in turn, who we are. … That’s a lot and it’s not going to happen in one day.”

Near the end of a 90-minute practice, the third-year Storm coach frequently stopped practice to give instruction.

At one point, rookie Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and another newcomer made a mistake on who was inbounding the ball, which drew the ire of the coaching staff.

Quinn stepped in and gave instruction. Play resumed for a few seconds before she stepped in once more with a direct question.

“Are you guys going as fast as you can go?” said the soft-spoken coach.

Message received. The players sprinted during the remainder of the 5-on-5 drill.

“Those happened to be two rookies and their response was excellent,” Quinn said when asked about setting the tone early in camp. “But to know that in order to play the way we want and to play at a high level, we have to be in shape and we have to outwork. To get to that level, some mental sharpness has to happen.

“(Assistant) Pokey (Chatman) joked: ‘God blesses the highly fit.’ We’re trying to be highly fit … . We have to be in shape if we want to play the way we want to play.”

First impressions can be misleading, and Quinn cautioned not to read too much into the training-camp opener considering the Storm installed just a handful of defensive sets and one offensive play.

Still, it was interesting to note that during the portion of practice that was open to the media, Loyd, Whitcomb, Magbegor and Russell were teamed with point guard Yvonne Turner.

And the next unit included rookies Jordan Horston, Jade Melbourne, Jade Loville and Fankam Mendjiadeu alongside fifth-year veteran guard Kia Nurse.

Free-agent pickup Theresa Plaisance, a 6-foot-5 forward, also received considerable minutes with the Loyd lineup in place of Magbegor and Russell.

Meanwhile, Arella Guirantes, Madi Williams, Jasmine Walker and Kaila Charles were interspersed among lineups seemingly featuring reserves.

“I thought today was good for Day 1,” Quinn said. “The beginning portion of practice was a lot of walking through and talking about our systems. I thought everyone stayed locked in. When we got into the competition drills, I thought our competitive levels were very high.

“I thought our pace was good with enough veteran leadership to tell us when we need to slow down and be very sure and specific to what we’re doing. We got to put in a lot of defense. Some offensive stuff we’ll get through during camp. But overall, the biggest thing is the energy levels. … I thought Jewell set that tone. Cedes and Ezi set that tone. And, obviously, Sami being here before and having her knowledge and veteran leadership helps set the tone.”