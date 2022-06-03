After hitting the quarter pole of the season, there’s enough evidence to suggest the Storm’s offense is broken and not even a superlative effort from Breanna Stewart could save them from another awful night of shooting and errant turnovers.

Every once in awhile, Seattle is able find the the range offensively like it did while scoring a season-high 97 points in the regular-season opener and Sunday when pouring in 92.

But far too often the Storm struggle to score, which proved to be their undoing against the Dallas Wings on Friday night during a 68-51 defeat in font of 8,023 at Climate Pledge Arena that snapped a four-game winning streak.

“To hold a team like Dallas to 68 that just shows our defense is sustaining us,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “We just have to find ways to complement our players. … Find ways to continue to execute offensively (and) hit shots.

“Our effort defensively has been enough to win games, we just have to weather this storm and figure it out on the other end of the (floor).”

Stewart, the WNBA’s leading scorer, was brilliant while pouring in a game-high 27 points on 10-for-22 shooting, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

However, Seattle failed to provide Stewart with enough support and fell to 5-4.

Jewell Loyd finished with 13 points and no other Storm player had more than four.

“We’re just missing shots,” said Loyd who converted 5 of 16 attempts and was 2 for 8 on three-pointers. “They’re good shots. I don’t feel like anything is forced or bad shots. It’s just finding a rhythm.

“I think we’ll be more consistent with that. … They’re just not going in. We’ll figure out how to get in better rhythm whether that’s better play calls or getting into a flow, but we can fix that.”

Seattle shot 31.7% on field goals and 17.2% on three-pointers (5 of 29) while tallying its fewest points since a 45-point outing on June 9, 2015 against the Dallas Wings when they the Tulsa Shock.

It must be noted, the Storm are still without starters Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor, who missed their third straight game while in the WNBA’s health and safety protocols.

“This is not the time to hit the panic button,” Stewart said. “This is the time to figure (stuff) out. And that’s what we need to do. We have a team full of vets. Obviously, hoping to get (Bird and Magbegor) back at some point, but while they are out, we need to be better.

“I don’t know the last time we had two fast break points. Only two and we want to push the ball. There’s a lot of things you can knitpick about tonight.”

For starters, the Storm need more production from their reserves who combined to score just two points on 1-for-12 shooting from the floor.

Quinn also lamented a lopsided 42-31 rebounding disparity that favored Dallas as well as Seattle’s inability to score inside and draw fouls. The Storm converted 6 of 8 free throws while the Wings were 7 for 11 at the line.

“I wish there was a great offense for that,” Stewart said when asked what’s wrong with the offense. “At the beginning of the game we were a little uncomfortable. I don’t think we were flowing the way that we wanted to. Then it was a stretch where we were getting good shots and good looks that we would take that haven’t dropped. Then it was back to a little bit of not in the flow and rhythm that we want.

“All of this is self-inflicted. Our defense was pretty good giving up 68 points, but when we barely get over the 50-point hump, we got a lot to work on.”

Dallas was far from sensational offensively while shooting 39.4%, but the Wings connected on 9 of 27 three-pointers. Allisha Gray had 18 points, Arike Ogunbowale 16 and Satou Sabally 11 for Dallas, which improved 6-4.

Ogunbowale provided the game’s biggest highlight when she beat the shot clock with a long-range 3 that put the Wings up 46-13 midway in the third period. The 13-point lead was insurmountable considering Seattle’s offensive struggles.

Gabby Williams and the Storm handcuffed Ogunbowale for most of the night, but Seattle had difficulty containing Sabally and Thornton who combined for 16 points and more than half of Dallas’ points before the break.

The Wings took control early and raced out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter while the Storm came out misfiring from long range and connected on 1 of 9 three-pointers in the period.

Seattle never got its offense going, but the Storm got back in the game thanks to an intensified defensive effort that held the Wings to 33.3% shooting while outscoring Dallas 14-10 in the quarter.

The Storm was down 31-27 at halftime and the game slipped away in the third quarter when the Wings outscored them 20-12 to take a 51-39 lead into the fourth.

Seattle never got any closer the rest of the way.

Both teams forced the action offensively during a game that featured several physical confrontations, hard fouls and heated conversations with referees.

Late in the second, Briann January had long discussion with officials Cheryl Flores and Billy Smith about a non-call in which the Storm guard felt she was impeded on a drive to the basket.

During the sequence, Gray swiped an errant pass from Russell for a steal and drew a foul at the other end, which infuriated January, the Storm bench and partisan crowd.

The Storm also griped when Stewart took an inadvertent shot in the nose from Kayla Thornton and drew a technical foul on the Dallas forward with 6:43 remaining in the third quarter.

And Dallas players barked at officials early in the fourth when Epiphanny Prince stepped in front of Marina Mabrey during a midcourt collision that sent the Wings sharpshooter crashing to the floor.

“There’s always going to be calls we’re wanting whether they are phantom or real or whatever the case is,” Stewart said. “With us, I don’t think we lost our temper or got distracted by the refs. But if they’re not calling things early, that just means we need to be more aggressive and finish stronger. We control what we can control and that’s really it. The refs didn’t make us lose this game. We lost this game.”

NOTE:

— Fifth-year center Mercedes Russell made her season debut and finished with two points and two rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench. She missed the first eight games due to an undisclosed non-basketball injury.

— WNBA All-Star voting began Thursday and will conclude June 20. WNBA fans, which account for 50% of the vote for the game starters, can cast ballots at www.wnba.com or via Twitter using the hashtag #WNBAAllStar. Players and media each represent 25% of the vote for the starters. The WNBA All-Star game will be held July 10 in Chicago.

