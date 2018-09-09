Breanna Stewart had 25 points and Jewell Loyd scored 13 to help Seattle to a 75-73 win over the Washington Mystics in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

Sue Bird orchestrated some more fourth-quarter magic in the Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday.

The All-Star guard who is playing with a protective mask over her broken nose buried a buzzer-beating 35-foot three-pointer midway in the period as part of a late run that lifted the Storm to a comeback 75-73 win over the Washington Mystics.

After Bird’s circus shot put the Storm ahead 68-63 with 6:48 left, the Storm relied on several defensive stops to hold on at the end and overcome several missed free throws in the final minute.

Breanna Stewart, who finished with 25 points sank a pair of foul shots, to give Seattle a 74-71 lead with 53.6 seconds left.

After Kristi Toliver cut the Storm’s advantage to a point (74-73) with a mid-range jumper, Stewart went back to the line with 16.8 seconds left.

However, the league MVP missed both and Washington had a chance to take the lead.

On the ensuing possession, Toliver lost the ball on the baseline drive and the Storm forced a jump ball.

On the jump ball, Natasha Howard won the tip and Alysha Clark capped the scoring after knocking down 1 of 2 free throws with 1.8 seconds left.

Seattle leads 2-0 as the best-of-five series shifts to Fairfax, Va. for Game 3 on 5 p.m. Wednesday at George Mason EagleBank Arena.

Jewell Loyd finished with 13 points while Washington received 17 from Elena Delle Donne. Toliver and Ariel Atkins added 15 for the Mystics, which face elimination for the fifth time.

“It’s going to be like that. Washington is an incredible team. You’re not going to separate very much,” Storm coach Dan Hughes said.