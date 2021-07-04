Breanna Stewart rebounded from a season-low scoring performance in her last outing for 21 points, Ezi Magbegor tallied a career-high 20 points and the Storm overcame Jewell Loyd’s absence to beat the Los Angeles 84-74 on Sunday in the first of two straight games against the Sparks.

Epiphanny Prince scored 16 points while starting for Loyd, who missed her first game of the season because of sprained left ankle. Sue Bird scored 11 points.

The game at Los Angeles Convention Center was a homecoming of sorts for several Storm members, including coach Noelle Quinn, who starred at Bishop Montgomery High in Los Angeles and UCLA.

Former Bruins Jordin Canada and Kennedy Burke played in front of a contingent of family and friends. Meanwhile, Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson, who grew up in Southern California, played against her older sister Karlie for the first time.

Seattle held Los Angeles to 10-for-35 shooting (28.6%) from the field in the first half to take a 39-30 lead into the break.

The Storm briefly lost control of the game midway in the third quarter when Los Angeles used a 12-0 run to take a 56-48 lead with 2:13 left in the period.

Seattle trimmed its deficit to 58-56 at the end of the third and began the fourth with a 22-6 run to put the Sparks away.

Stewart, who scored just nine points on Friday, buried a corner three-pointer that put Seattle up 78-64 and effectively sealed the win.

Brittney Sykes and Erica Wheeler each scored a team-high 19 points for Los Angeles, which has lost four straight games and fell to 6-11.

The win allowed Seattle to keep pace with Las Vegas for the best record in the WNBA at 14-4.

The Storm also increased its lead atop the Western Conference in the Commissioner’s Cup race at 6-1 over the Aces (5-2). Both teams have three Cup games remaining.

Seattle faces Los Angeles again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.