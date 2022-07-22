Seattle was outscored 34-13 in a disastrous 4th quarter as Diana Taurasi and the Mercury took the final regular-season meeting with Sue Bird’s Storm, 94-78, Friday night in Phoenix.

Taurasi’s 500th career game gave her sole possession of second place behind longtime friend Bird (571), who is set to retire after the season. The stars have been linked since their shared college days at the University of Connecticut from 2000-02.

“Hopefully, we put on some good shows through the years,” Bird said. “I think we did all right.”

Skylar Diggins-Smith paced the Mercury with 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting. Taurasi finished with 28 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Fifteen of her points came in the first half, then she put the Mercury up 75-69 during the deciding stretch.

“She got off to a good start and I think when you play against ‘D’ and she gets going early, you’re in for a long night,” Bird said.

Breanna Stewart needed 10 points and 12 rebounds to reach 3,500 and 1,500, respectively. She knocked out the first milestone before halftime and the second just after it, becoming the fastest to reach the combined mark in her 174th game. It took her 18 fewer games than Lauren Jackson, who did it in 192.

Stewart totaled 22 points and 14 rebounds Friday.

“Really frustrating giving up that many points in the fourth quarter,” Stewart said. “We need to be better, and that’s really it.

“We out-rebounded them [39-34], but still. It wasn’t enough. Twenty more shots than them is kind of crazy. We just couldn’t execute.”

The Storm have dropped two straight as they seek a high playoff seed. They fell into a third-place tie with Connecticut after losing in Chicago 78-74 Wednesday, then slipped to fourth Friday.

Seattle (17-10) finished out a two-game road swing at Footprint Center. Eight of the Storm’s last 11 games are on the road.

Meanwhile the Mercury are fighting for postseason inclusion. Before the game, coach Noelle Quinn said her Storm needed to match the Mercury’s fight.

“They don’t have anything to lose. They come out, no-holds-barred there,” Quinn said. “Very aggressive all the time. They’re playing with an energy and an aura about them that is just very free and sometimes that’s very dangerous in a team.”

For much of the game, they matched it. The teams kept pace throughout the first half of the back-and-forth affair, knotted at 21 at the end of the first quarter and 42 after the second.

As they did Wednesday, the Storm got off to a good start, going on a 6-0 run before the Mercury’s Sophie Cunningham cut the lead in half. Stewart provided a momentum swing, sinking a three while being fouled. She made the free throw for a 15-14 Storm lead.

With back-to-back threes late in the third quarter, Seattle’s Jewel Lloyd opened up a 7-point lead, the largest of the game at that point. Cunningham answered again for the Mercury and Phoenix tied it up again when it looked like Seattle was pulling away.

Suddenly, the Mercury were unstoppable. Phoenix finished with 42 points from behind the arc to Seattle’s 24.

“They attacked the basket. They shot really well tonight,” Lloyd said.

“There definitely was a momentum shift.”

Taurasi drained two early threes and four of the Mercury’s eight before halftime while it took Bird a bit to take her first shot. She gave the Storm a 35-32 edge with 3:38 left before the horn.

Bird and the Storm had the edge in regular-season matchups, 25-21. Bird and Taurasi’s 46 regular-season meetings matched the most between two players in NBA history (Tamika Catchings/Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen/Candice Dupree). Bird and Taurasi are the only pair to appear in all with the same teams.

Bird said in a few years, maybe she’d feel differently about Friday’s likely head-to-head finale.

“It wasn’t that different. There was no extra anything on this,” she said. “I think of this as another game in the story of our WNBA ‘rivalry,’ and I think of it more as a celebration. I don’t think of it beyond that.”

