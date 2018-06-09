In the next two weeks the Storm can establish itself as a legitimate championship front-runner with a little more than half of the season remaining.

The Storm can’t win the WNBA title in the next two weeks, but Seattle can establish itself as a legitimate championship front-runner with a little more than half of the season remaining.

Heading into a five-game homestand at KeyArena that begins Sunday, the Storm is second in the 12-team league at 6-2 with a chance to separate from the pack if it can extend its three-game home winning streak.

“It’s going to be nice to be here with our fans and in our daily routines that we’re used to,” forward Alysha Clark said. “Getting in a rhythm here at home and just being in your daily routine and not having to get on a flight is exciting.”

Over the next two weeks, Seattle plays five games at KeyArena against teams with a combined 15-21 record.

Only two teams have a winning record, including Atlanta, which enters Sunday’s 4 p.m. matchup tied for fifth in the WNBA at 4-3.

Seattle’s next four opponents are Chicago (3-4), Connecticut (7-1), Las Vegas (1-6) and Indiana (0-7). The Storm’s next road game is June 24.

“You want to take care of home court because it’s tough playing on the road,” Clark said. “It’s a priority for sure. … We can’t let these games just slip by.”

It’s critical that Seattle makes the most of its upcoming homestand — the longest of the season — because afterward 13 of the next 19 games are on the road.

“I think a competitor feels pressure to win every game and doesn’t really look at who are we playing or where are we playing,” coach Dan Hughes said. “It’s a matter of playing to your strengths and having that kind of attitude.”

After eight games with the Storm, Hughes, who ended a one-year retirement, could have hardly imagined a better start with a team he took over last October.

“Being realistic and learning about them and bringing in some new elements, I believe we’re on track,” Hughes said. “I don’t know if I think it’s greater than what I expected. It’s definitely not less than what I expected. The thing that is interesting to me is that I still feel like there’s some ground to be covered with the team.

“I’m starting to understand it better. We’ve played one game where we reached statistically what we’re shooting for. Just one, and that was the last one in Los Angeles. If you’re talking about equally weighing your offense and defense, that really was what you would say was efficiency at both ends.”

In its last outing, the Storm overwhelmed the Sparks for an 88-63 victory at Staples Center on Thursday. It was Seattle’s first win in L.A. since 2015.

“For that game to mean anything, you have to do what’s needed in this next one,” Hughes said. “ … So if you really want to gain ground, you make sure you have responsible preparation for the next one.”

At this point last season, the Storm was riding high at 5-3 and went 10-16 over the final 26 games to limp into the postseason at 15-19.

“Seven of us are returning from last year, so we understand where we fell short and how a good start guarantees nothing,” Clark said. “Last year, a lot of our losses were by five points or less.

“This year we’re finding ways to finish and close out games. It comes down to understanding the importance of possessions and not getting down. The lesson learned is continuing to fight and finding a way and being mentally strong through it all.”

It also doesn’t hurt if the Storm, which set a WNBA record with 17 three-pointers in its last home outing, continues its red-hot perimeter shooting.

Seattle, the league’s second-highest scoring team at 91.1 points per game, ranks first in three-point percentage (38.2) and made three-pointers (8.9).

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve been a three-point shooting team,” said Clark, a seven-year veteran who is shooting 52.9 percent (9 of 17) behind the arc. “We’ve always had players that can shoot the three. We do a great job of finding shooters and getting in the seams and creating opportunities.

“This year we’re shooting them with confidence and knowing that any open three is a great shot. Everybody has that mentality, and it gives you confidence to step into a three and take it.”