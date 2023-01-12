The Storm made their first moves of the offseason and extended qualifying offers to Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor, the team announced Thursday.

Seattle secured exclusive negotiating rights with Magbegor, a reserved player taken No. 12 overall in the first round of the 2019 WNBA draft by the Storm.

After two years as a backup who displayed tremendous potential, the 6-4 center started 23 of 33 games last year during a breakout season in which she set career highs in points (9.6 per game), rebounds (5.6), assists (1.4), blocks (1.8) and minutes (24.5).

Similarly, Williams, a fourth-year veteran who traded to Seattle in 2022, had a resurgent year with the Storm following a year away from the WNBA.

After a slow start, the 5-11 forward found her footing and carved out an invaluable role as a versatile defensive ace on a team with three WNBA All-Stars.

Williams averaged 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 25.3 minutes while starting every game.

There’s still a chance Seattle could lose Williams, who is a restricted free agent. However, the Storm’s qualifying offer gives them the right to match any deal she may receive from another team.

The 23-year-old Magbegor and 26-year-old Williams, who were voted to the WNBA All-Defensive team last year, are considered valuable building blocks for the Storm, which finished tied for fourth at 22-14.

“Ezi had an amazing year,” coach Noelle Quinn said following a season-ending loss to Las Vegas in the WNBA semifinals. “Knowing what she brought to us on the defensive end, but also her growth offensively is amazing.

“Gabby and her growth within our league and the success that she had with our team and the confidence that she played with. I thought she did an amazing job.”

With just Jewell Loyd and Mercedes Russell on the roster, the Storm has $394,936 tied up in salaries and a little over a $1 million to fill out the rest of the team. The 2023 salary cap is $1.4 million.

WNBA teams must carry at least 11 players and a maximum of 12.

Seattle’s No. 1 offseason priority is retaining star forward Breanna Stewart who is an unrestricted free agent for the second straight year.

And following Sue Bird’s retirement, the Storm must find a successor to one of the best players in WNBA history who has been the face of the franchise for the past two decades.

Additionally, Seattle has to make decisions on unrestricted free agents Tina Charles, Stephanie Talbot, Epiphanny Prince and Jantel Lavender.

“There are different FAs we fill like who fit what we do,” Quinn said. “There are pieces within our younger players that you think about what they can develop into. Obviously, it starts with Jewell and Stewie and we’ll put the pieces together with those two as our core.”

Teams can begin negotiations with free agents on Jan. 21 and players can sign contracts Feb. 1.