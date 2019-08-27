For the first time in two years, the Seattle Storm has been swept by an opponent in the regular season.

Despite Jewell Loyd’s biggest game since returning from an ankle injury, the Storm was unable to slow down the No. 2 ranked Connecticut Sun, falling 89-70 Tuesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena. The loss concludes the Sun’s three-game sweep of the Storm in the regular season.

Loyd led Seattle with 18 points, followed by Crystal Langhorne with 12. Mercedes Russell led the team with seven rebounds. The Storm surrendered 17 turnovers to the Sun, which ended with three players in double digits, led by Alyssa Thomas with a game-high 22 points.

Connecticut’s 58 points in the paint is a team record, while also being a record on Seattle’s side for giving up that many opportunities.

“Connecticut, give them credit,” Storm coach Dan Hughes said. “They played tough-minded. They attacked us in several different ways. When you get that many points in the paint, it’s a really large amount to overcome.”

Starting with a 24-foot three-pointer 45 seconds into the game, Loyd was one of the few Storm players to provide consistent production on the court throughout the game. Her four three-pointers marks her best performance behind the arc since Seattle’s game against Los Angeles on June 21.

For the team’s other All-Star, Natasha Howard, the performance was opposite. Howard’s six points on Tuesday marks her lowest scoring game of the season. Shooting 2 of 8 from the floor, she also made four turnovers.

“So many games, we have leaned heavily on her,” Hughes said. “This is one that just didn’t come through. It’s gonna happen.”

After Loyd’s opening three-pointer, Alysha Clark followed suit with one of her own to get the Storm ahead 6-2 to start the game. Connecticut used its first timeout at the six-minute mark after Seattle was ahead 12-6 with Loyd responsible for seven of her team’s points. The six-point deficit would be Seattle’s biggest lead of the night.

The Sun came out of the timeout with an 8-0 run to tie the score and lead 16-12. The first quarter ended with the Storm down by four and having made six turnovers as bad passes littered its offense.

Halftime ended and the Storm had fallen into turnover trouble, giving up nine in the first two periods. Seattle began to fall apart, unable to follow through on shots and rebounds, which only allowed Connecticut to put up a lead of 44-36 at the intermission. Loyd led all players with 12 points at the break.

The Sun also outplayed the Storm in the third quarter, scoring 27 points to Seattle’s 13. Seattle struggled to create plays and could not keep up with the Sun’s pace. Connecticut led 71-49 going into the fourth.

“All game our defense was pretty bad,” Loyd said. “Transition defense, we talked about it in practice but to emulate that in game time with AT [Thomas] bringing the ball up the floor, it was different in game time. So that was half the battle. Turnovers obviously didn’t help us, either. Transition defense was key and we didn’t execute on that.”

Despite outscoring the Sun 21-18 in the fourth quarter, the Storm could not create strong enough momentum to bring down Connecticut’s lead, which was as much as 26 points.

With Seattle’s loss, the Minnesota Lynx jump a half a game above the Storm in the playoff standings. While there is still a handful of games left in the regular season, the Storm will need to win the majority of its upcoming games to keep its chances of hosting a playoff game.

“We have to get back to a cohesive offense and defense structure that allows the totality of who we are,” Hughes said. “These teams are raising it a little bit because they are playing for position for the playoffs. I think we are having to learn a hard lesson about how strong we have to be in what we gotta do with each other when teams like that raise it a notch.”

Seattle will close out its regular-season home schedule on Sunday against the Atlanta Dream at 4 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.