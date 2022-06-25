Saturday night ended with a rare loss for the Storm, who had been soaring while winning six of their past seven games before an 85-77 defeat against the Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena.

But the day wasn’t a total disappointment for Seattle.

Hours before the game, Tina Charles agreed to a mutual split from the Phoenix Mercury and the eight-time WNBA All-Star is reportedly finalizing a deal with the Storm.

Adding the 6-foot-4 center, who led the league in scoring last season, for the second half of the season significantly enhances the Storm’s playoff aspirations.

With 16 games remaining, Seattle (11-7) is fourth in the WNBA standings and three games out of first place.

In 16 games, Charles averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, which is just slightly below her career averages.

Conceivably, the 11-year veteran, who has started in each of the 373 games she’s played in the WNBA dating to her rookie year with the Connecticut Sun in 2010, will join the Storm starting lineup that includes WNBA All-Stars Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart as well as Gabby Williams.

Seattle needs frontcourt help considering center Mercedes Russell has missed 12 games due to a recurrent headache.

On Friday, Seattle waived forward Reshanda Gray clearing about $39,000 in salary cap space and reducing the roster to 10 players.

Adding Charles would also potentially send promising center Ezi Magbegor to the bench and possibly add firepower to a second unit in dire need of a scoring punch.

Before Saturday’s game, coach Noelle Quinn declined to confirm if the Storm has contacted Charles.

“Our focus is right now and my focus right now is on the game,” Quinn said. “I don’t really have a comment about Tina.”

Los Angeles entered Saturday’s game with four losses in its past five games, including a 23-point defeat in its previous outing, but the Sparks — particularly Nneka Ogwumike and former Storm Katie Lou Samuelson — gave Seattle fits all night.

The Storm entered the fourth quarter tied 68-68, but was outscored 17-9 in the final frame.

The score was knotted at 75-75 when L.A. finished the game on a 10-2 run that began when Ogwumike swiped a pass from Bird and scored on a layup to drown out the “Beat LA” chant from the 9,955 at Climate Pledge Arena and put the Sparks up for good.

Stewart finished with a game-high 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Magbegor had 16 points, four rebounds and three blocks while Williams chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Ogwumike scored 24 points, Samuelson had 17 and Brittney Sykes finished with 15 points and eight assists for Los Angeles.

