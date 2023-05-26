The Storm are still looking for their first victory this season, but they showed signs of progress and perhaps discovered a formula that will produce positive results during Friday night’s 95-91 loss to the Dallas Wings.

To be certain, Seattle could hardly play any worse than its 41-point defeat to the Las Vegas Aces in last week’s opener.

That game was essentially over at halftime and this time the Storm trimmed a 17-point deficit to two in the final minute before the Wings escaped Climate Pledge Arena with a victory.

“Don’t lose by 40,” Jewell Loyd said, smiling, when asked what lessons the Storm learned from their opener. “We were here. We were present. We fought. I think that was a big difference. We weren’t just taking punches. We threw some. We had some fight in us. We ran the floor. We were able to move the ball. We felt like we were in this game all the way until the end. We were one rebound away from having a shot at winning.

“For us, it’s confidence building. Every possession is confidence building. Every timeout. Every game you’re going to take away something, but for us it’s showing the fight.”

After tallying just 64 points and shooting 32.1% from the field in its previous outing, Seattle seemingly fixed its offense and connected on 43.1% of its shots, including 10 of 26 on three-point attempts.

Once again, Loyd led the way for the Storm and scored 30 points on 10-for-25 shooting.

Kia Nurse, who was scoreless in her Storm debut, connected on 6 of 11 three-pointers for 20 points and Ezi Magbegor added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

“The biggest thing was the resiliency and the fight that we had,” Nurse said. “You score 91 points, you give yourself a chance to win any game in this league.”

Nurse made a three-pointer that pulled the Storm to 93-91 with 1:08 left. On the ensuing possession, Loyd took a hard hit from Natasha Howard that drew an offensive foul on Dallas and gave Seattle the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead.

However, Sami Whitcomb missed a hurried jumper and after retrieving the offensive rebound Seattle didn’t get off a shot while Loyd was out of the game.

“We had a play drawn up and we ended up getting a shot out of it and then got the o-board and ended up in a little bit of a scramble,” Nurse said. “Typically, when we’re in those o-board situations, we end up finding Jewell. We didn’t have her in that situation. We got what we got out of it.

“At the end of the day, if you’re in that situation, you have to play it confidently. Without Jewell on the floor, we had a matchup with (Arella Guirantes). AG is a really good 1-on-1 basketball player. We got a shot off from it and then it came down to an offensive rebound.”

At the other end, Satou Sabally collected an offensive rebound for a putback with 4.8 seconds left that sealed the win for Dallas (2-0).

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 26 points, Crystal Dangerfield had 17 and Sabally had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Wings.

Ex-Storm player Howard added 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four blocks for Dallas and Jasmine Dickey had 10 points.

Against a short-handed Dallas team missing Teaira McCowan, Diamond DeShields and Lou Lopez Senechal due to knee injuries, the Storm came out firing as all five starters scored and Seattle led 11-2 and 14-6 early in the first quarter.

However, in similar fashion to their last outing, that’s when the Storm lost control of the game while Dallas finished the period with a 24-7 run that included 17 straight points to go ahead 30-21.

The Wings maintained control in the second quarter while outscoring the Storm 22-20 for a 52-41 halftime lead.

Seattle trailed 75-64 at the start of the fourth quarter and outscored Dallas 27-20 in the period.

The Storm (0-2) will look for their first victory Tuesday when New York and former Storm star Breanna Stewart come to town.

“When you have something that’s brand new, you’re kind of timid,” Loyd said. “And once you lock in and understand what you’re supposed to be doing, you play free. Right now, we’re still trying to figure that out.

“People are just getting comfortable and every day I see in their faces, how they walk in the locker room and how they come to practice that they’re getting more confident. But it takes some time. We have to be patient. We were better today than we were in the last game. You see little bits and pieces come together. We’re going to build off of this. We’ll get there.”

