The Storm did just enough for 3 1/2 quarters to keep pace with Phoenix with hopes of overtaking the Mercury in the final minutes.

“We sure do make it interesting don’t we?” Storm coach Dan Hughes said before the game while noting his team’s recent trend of playing close games.

Before Sunday afternoon’s thriller, eight of the Storm’s past 10 games had been decided by 10 points or less.

Once again, Seattle found itself in a tight contest and needed three free throws from Jordin Canada with 1.2 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

The second-year guard missed two freebies and the Storm suffered its first home loss — a 69-67 defeat in front of 8,002 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Sami Whitcomb tallied a season-high 13 points and while Alysha Clark and Mercedes Russell each scored 12 points for Seattle, which fell to 8-6.

Advertising

Both teams were lacking star power with Jewell Loyd (ankle), Sue Bird (knee) and Breanna Stewart (Achilles) sidelined for Seattle and Phoenix missing Diana Taurasi (back).

The Mercury leaned heavily on center Brittney Griner and forward DeWanna Bonner, who each scored a game-high 20 points. No other Phoenix player had more than seven.

Seattle had four players in double-digit scoring, including Canada who had 10.

Bonner, who dropped 31 points on the Storm in the season opener and leads the WNBA with 20.2 scoring average, came out firing and scored 13 points in the first quarter to carry Phoenix to a 19-12 lead in the opening frame.

Playing the second game of its five-game homestand, the Storm converted just 5 of 18 field goals (27.6 percent) in the first.

Seattle fell behind by 13 points (28-15) before finishing the second period with an 18-6 run to trail 34-33 at halftime.

Neither team led by more than six points in the second half.