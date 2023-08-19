It’s not as if coach Noelle Quinn has run out of innovative ideas and tactics to thwart the Lynx, but after three straight losses to Minnesota, the onus is squarely on the Storm players to avoid a season sweep.

At least that’s the vibe heading into Sunday’s 4 p.m. matchup at the Target Center between the longtime WNBA rivals.

“I do think there are still some things that we can improve on,” guard Sami Whitcomb said following the Storm’s uninspiring 78-70 setback to the Lynx on Friday. “I don’t know if it’s adjustments as much as it’s just honing in on certain things a little better. I think each game, they’ve hurt us in different ways, which is tough.

“It’s tough if you’re trying to take something away one game and they hit you with something else. I do think there are adjustments we can make, but, overall, we have to play better, smarter, hungrier and all those things definitely when it’s the fourth time facing someone.”

Before this season, the Storm dominated the series against the Lynx, winning 15 of the previous 16 games dating to August 2018.

This year has been a different story.

The Storm lost 104-93 on the road against the Lynx on June 27 and 99-97 in overtime two days later in Seattle.

On Friday, Minnesota (15-16) took control late in the first quarter, led 46-39 at halftime, outscored Seattle 18-11 in the third quarter and held off a late rally for a comfortable win.

The one bright spot for the Storm (9-22) is they practically played the Lynx to a standstill in the second half and outscored them 20-14 in the fourth quarter.

When asked if their second-half performance could help them Sunday, Quinn said: “Executing the scout. That’s what it comes down to. My assistant coaches are amazing in the way in which we prep. It’s about focusing on the details and coverages. We weren’t doing that in the first half; and in the second half, we were way more focused.”

Any chance the Storm have of toppling the Lynx starts with stopping dynamic star forward Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 29.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.9% on field goals vs. Seattle this year.

Only Dallas star Arike Ogunbowale (31.3 points per game) is averaging more points against Seattle this year.

“We talk a lot about her and we respect her a lot,” Whitcomb said. “Every time we play them, she’s been a main part of why we struggle.”

The Storm have relied on multiple defenders and varying defensive coverages to slow Collier, but the primary duty falls to 6-foot-4 center Ezi Magbegor.

Statistically, this is an appealing matchup between two of the league’s brightest young stars.

The 26-year-old Collier is a three-time WNBA All-Star and 2019 Rookie of the Year, while Magbegor, 23, appeared in her first WNBA All-Star Game in July and is vying for all-league defensive honors for the second straight year.

Magbegor averages 16.3 points vs. the Lynx, which is tied for her most against any WNBA team this season. After tallying 20 and 16 points in previous matchups against the Lynx, she drew double teams Friday and was held to 13 points (three in the second half).

Still, Magbegor’s biggest problem has been her inability to avoid fouls while defending Collier.

She’s committed at least five fouls in every meeting against the Lynx. On Friday, she fouled out after logging 25 minutes and 43 seconds — her third-shortest outing this season.

“Going into the next game, we know what we need to do,” Magbegor said. “We know it’s a winnable game.”

Sunday is the start of a three-game trip for the Storm, including stops Tuesday in Chicago and Indiana on Thursday. Seattle is 5-8 on the road and 4-14 at home.