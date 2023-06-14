Thursday’s game in Las Vegas gives the Storm a chance to prove to everyone — but most importantly to themselves — how much they’ve improved since their last encounter with the defending WNBA champions.

Nearly four weeks ago, the Aces clobbered Seattle 105-64 in a historic season-opening defeat on May 20 at Climate Pledge Arena. The 41-point drubbing is the largest margin of defeat in franchise history and tied for the 10th most lopsided loss in WNBA history.

It wasn’t much of a fair fight considering the defending champions added former league MVP Candace Parker and former Storm standout Alysha Clark to a loaded roster that included reigning MVP A’ja Wilson and WNBA All-Stars Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum, the former Washington Husky star.

Meanwhile, the Storm began the season with nine newcomers, including four rookies.

Since their matchup, Las Vegas (8-1) has lived up to the hype while soaring to the top of the WNBA standings with a league-leading offense that averages 91.3 points per game and a stingy defense that ranks third in points allowed (79.1).

Following six straight wins to start the season, the Aces lost 94-77 at Connecticut and returned to their dominant winning ways with a 93-80 victory against the Chicago Sky to start a three-game homestand.

“To have to play six of eight (road) games to start the year, I don’t know many teams that would welcome that,” Parker said. “I think our team welcomed that, being out on the road early taking care of business. And now we’re able to have a homestand in June.”

Las Vegas had four days to practice and prepare for Thursday’s rematch with Seattle whereas it’s a quick turnaround for the Storm (2-6), which captured their first road win, a dominant 83-69 victory against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday.

“We wanted to (throw) the first punch and we did that,” said rookie Jordan Horston, who tallied her first WNBA double-double and finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds. “What helped us the most was taking it possession by possession. Knowing that each possession matters and taking every possession like it’s the last. That helped us. Starting off the way we started allowed us to keep the momentum and keep our foot on the gas.”

The Storm is tied for 10th in the standings, which doesn’t fully portray the fourth-youngest team in the league.

Aside from the 41-point shellacking in the opener, Seattle has lost five games by an average of 6.4 points, which is tied for the second fewest in the league.

The Storm have tinkered with their lineup, replacing veterans Mercedes Russell and Yvonne Turner with rookies Ivana Dojkic and Horston.

“I know we talk about Ivy being a rookie, but she’s played pro ball,” coach Noelle Quinn said when asked about the 25-year-old Dojkic who has played professionally overseas since 2010. “Sometimes I don’t look at her as a rookie. The confidence that she exudes. She missed a week of training camp, so it’s important to know she’s rounding into who I know she can be. That is offensively, shooting the 3. Spacing the floor. Getting us into our sets.

“Defensively, her activity level and getting into passing lanes, she sets the tone on that end of the floor.”

Quinn also believes Horston has the potential to be a WNBA star.

“Jordan is rounding into shape,” Quinn said. “It’s about understanding what we’re doing. She’s trying so hard and her effort is so hard. … As she continues to learn the game and as she gets comfortable where she’s not thinking and just hooping, we see what she can do off of pure talent.

“I’m really impressed with how she’s coming along.”