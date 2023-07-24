The road won’t get any easier this week for the Storm, who are in the midst of a franchise-worst nine-game losing streak.

The Storm open up a three-game East Coast trip at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Barclays Center in a showdown against the New York Liberty (16-5). The game will be aired on Fox 13+ and can also be streamed on WNBA League Pass.

The matchup marks the fourth time the Storm have faced the Liberty this season — not ideal for a Seattle fan base trying to move on from the loss of superstar Breanna Stewart. The Storm are winless in the previous three meetings, but gave Stewart’s Liberty all they could handle in their last meeting on July 8, ultimately falling 80-76.

Stewart, who is having a predictably superb season, is second only to her former teammate Jewell Loyd in scoring average this season. Loyd leads the league with 24.3 points per game on 38.2% shooting while Stewart is averaging 22.7 points on 47.4% shooting.

Loyd’s torrid scoring has dipped in her two games since winning the All-Star Game MVP. She’s matched her season low of 12 points in consecutive contests, shooting 2 of 11 in the Storm’s 90-75 loss on Saturday to Chicago.

“It’s a long season,” Quinn told The Seattle Times. “It’s the middle of the season. We’re kind of hitting this wall. No excuses. I have to do a better job of finding ways to get Jewell better looks. She’s seeing a ton of different defenses. Teams are being super aggressive on her. Just got to find a way to settle her in, get her some more free throws and some good attempts.”

It’s safe to say the Storm will need a bounce-back effort from Loyd to have a shot against the Liberty, who boast a roster loaded with five players averaging double-figure scoring.