The Storm squandered a 17-point lead and withstood an offensive onslaught from Atlanta Dream rookie Chennedy Carter before claiming its third straight win with a wild 93-92 victory on Thursday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Breanna Stewart finished with a season-high 27 points and Jewell Loyd had 20 while Jordin Canada had 14 and Alysha Clark added 13.

Seattle, which improved to 5-1, appeared to be headed towards a blowout win with a dominant first-half performance.

However, the Storm had no answer for Carter, who exploded for a career-high 32 points and seven assists.

Stewart scored 12 of the first 18 points for Seattle before Clark took over and finished with 11 in the first period. The dynamic duo carried the Storm to a 31-16 lead at the end of the period.

In the second, the Storm built a 17-point, but didn’t put the Dream away, while both teams scored 23 points.

Advertising

Just before halftime, Canada stripped Carter in the open court before racing towards the other end and converting a fast break layup over Courtney Williams.

On the ensuing possession, Clark snagged a rebound and threw it to Canada at the top of the key. The third-year point guard took one dribble and crossed midcourt before whipping a brilliant bounce pass between two defenders to a streaking Loyd for an uncontested layup.

The Storm led 54-39 at halftime.

Atlanta controlled the third and finished the period with a 13-2 run to cut its deficit to four points. Still, Seattle led 67-61 to start the fourth.

The Dream seized momentum and went ahead 71-70 with 6:21 left for its first lead since the first period.

The Storm answered with an 8-0 run to regain control and never trailed again. However, Carter kept charging and pouring in points to keep it close.

Seattle, which converted 25 of 27 free throws, went 8 for 8 at the line on its final four possessions.

The Storm needed to be perfect at the line at the end considering Carter drained a long three-pointer as time expired.

Atlanta (2-4) also received 20 points from Betnijah Laney and Courtney Williams had 13.